Skinamarink terrified audiences with its unsettling premise, but will there be a sequel to the horror movie?

Skinamarink was the surprising horror hit of last year. As a low-budget, largely crowd-funded scary movie that became a social media sensation, the film follows the below plot:

In Skinamarink two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. To cope with the strange situation, the two bring pillows and blankets to the living room and settle into a quiet slumber party situation. They play well worn videotapes of cartoons to fill the silence of the house and distract from the frightening and inexplicable situation. All the while in the hopes that eventually some grown-ups will come to rescue them. However, after a while it becomes clear that something is watching over them.

Since the movie was a surprise hit despite its unique premise, some horror fans maybe clamouring for a sequel. So will there be a Skinamarink 2?

Will there be a Skinamarink sequel?

Sadly, for now, it seems like there won’t be a Skinamarink 2. However, that doesn’t mean that the film’s creator hasn’t entertained the idea.

Stating on Twitter, Skinamarink writer and director Kyle Edward Ball responded to a fan-made joke poster for a sequel to the movie. In said post, he stated, “Just to be clear my next feature will not be a sequel/prequel/reboot or spiritual successor to Skinamarink. With that being said, I love the sequel memes and will never stop loving the memes.”

Ultimately, while this means that a sequel is not currently on the cards, Ball is happy to engage with the fans’ desire for one.

Skinamarink was originally released in cinemas on January 13, 2023. Launching in just a few hundred screens in North America, and a handful of theaters in the UK and elsewhere, the movie grossed a whopping $1.1 million on just a $15k budget. Meaning that there would certainly be an audience, and a financial incentive, to make a sequel. We’d likely just have to wait for inspiration to strike Kyle Edward Ball, and considering just how mysterious and theory-inducing the first movie was, there’s a lot of potential for future plots.

For now, we at least have the original to enjoy, or not enjoy, depending on your horror tolerance. Skinamarink has since launched on streaming, meaning that everyone can experience, discuss, and argue about the scary secrets buried within the movie.

Skinamarink is currently streaming on Shudder.

