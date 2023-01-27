With new Jennifer Lopez comedy Shotgun Wedding launching on Amazon Prime today, we’re looking at the potential for a sequel.

Shotgun Wedding is a romantic-comedy with an action movie spin. Lopez stars opposite Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin, with the film’s official synopsis as follows…

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. ‘Til Death Do Us Part takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones – if they don’t kill each other first.

Shotgun Wedding is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, so we’re taking a look at how the film ends, and also how that might lead into a potential sequel. So BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

What happens at the end of Shotgun Wedding?

Lenny Kravitz plays entrepreneur Sean Hawkins in the movie, who used to date Darcy. And turns out, he’s the one responsible for the hostage situation, wanting to steal her Dad’s money.

The siege happens on the day of their wedding, when Darcy and Tom are having pre-ceremony wobbles, and pretty much breaking up. But once their party is taken captive, the nearly-weds rise to the occasion, brutally taking down bad guys to save their loved ones, and mending their broken relationship in the process.

Tom and Sean ending up fighting on the back of – and then high above – a speedboat, with Sean ultimately being shredded by helicopter blades. Darcy and Tom make it back to their wedding venue, where she proposes to him, and they wed on the beach. The film then ends with a huge karaoke session where everyone sings ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ by The Bangles.

Will there be a Shotgun Wedding 2?

Shotgun Wedding 2 will very much depend on the success of the first film. The movie currently scores a 43% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but Jennifer Lopez rom-coms rarely rate well with critics, and the audience number is much higher, with Shotgun Wedding at 74%.

There’s certainly potential for a follow-up, as while the lead villains died in a fiery helicopter crash, there are henchmen left who are capable of finishing the job.

While vengeance is always good motivation in a sequel, and the newlyweds certainly killed a lot of very dangerous people in the first film, meaning more dangerous folk might come after them, looking for revenge.

The honeymoon seems like a good time for that, meaning the sequel could follow straight on from the events of Shotgun Wedding, and be titled Shotgun Honeymoon. Though as stated, this will very much depend on the success of the first film.

Shotgun Wedding is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. And rest assured, we’ll update this article as-and-when there’s news on a potential sequel.

