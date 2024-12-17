Will there be a Secret Level Season 2?

Fans don’t have long to wait before they know if Secret Level Season 2 is headed for Prime Video.

From the team behind Netflix’ Love, Death, & Robots, the animated Prime Video anthology series adapted various video games, each bolstered with an A-list cast. Reviews weren’t universally glowing across the series’ 15 episodes, though a number of episodes (like those adapting Sifu and Warhammer 40,000) were widely lauded.

A mere week after its premiere on Prime Video, online buzz and high viewership numbers have secured some good news for audiences waiting for Season 2, as Amazon has already ruled on its Season 2 continuation.

Article continues after ad

Secret Level Season 2 is greenlit at Prime Video

An announcement from the folks at Amazon Prime Video on December 17 revealed that Secret Level Secret 2 was greenlit at the streamer. Amazon reported that within its first week, Secret Level achieved the most-watched animated series debut in the platform’s history.

Prime Video

Exact viewership numbers weren’t distributed, but Variety reports that Luminate measurements indicate the series was watched for 155.2 million minutes in its first week, translating to about 1.4 million views over the period (accounting for its total 109 minute runtime).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The news wasn’t accompanied by any updates regarding Season 2’s adapted games or potential cast. Season 1 tackled iconic and popular video games like Pac-Man, Armored Core, Dungeons & Dragons, and Mega Man in its first iteration, but there’s a literal mountain of popular games and characters that we might see in Season 2.

Animation has been both prominent and popular on the streamer, with Invincible Season 3 on the horizon and fans awaiting Season 4 of the popular The Legend of Vox Machina. Stay tuned for any updates on Secret Level Season 2, these titles, or other exciting animated titles heading to Prime Video as the streamer continues to bolster its animation stable.