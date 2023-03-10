Scream 7 has a lot of potential, but will it happen? We asked the Scream 6 directors themselves, and here’s what they had to say.

Scream 6 is the latest addition to the Scream film series, and it’s certainly a fun entry. With new leads, new locations, and of course a new Ghostface, it’s set to be one of the best films in the franchise.

Speaking of franchises, Scream has managed to maintain itself as one of the biggest horror series’ out there. This is fitting, as Scream 6 is actually a meta depiction of the concept of franchises itself.

And in the wake of Marvel-led sequels and cinematic universes, audiences now generally expect more films from every franchise. But will Scream continue? Will there be a Scream 7, or will something else be coming? BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Will Scream 7 be happening?

As of writing, no Scream 7 film has been confirmed. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

We could be getting Scream 7 sometime in the future, maybe even with the same creators, as they do wish to remain part of the franchise.

We spoke to the directors of Scream 6, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin – who took over the reins from the late Wes Craven – and this is what they had to say about Scream 7:

“We don’t know about a Scream 7 yet, we’d of course love to see a million more Screams.

“We don’t know what’s next, but we hope that the Scream franchise just lives on and on, because it can, because it’s a franchise that reinvents itself every time anyways, so there’s something just built into it that allows it to just continue.”

Scream 7 definitely has potential in regards to reinventing itself. There’s still plenty of directions to go with the characters and plotlines left over from Scream 6. Sam’s genetic urge to kill, for example, may reach its peak in a future Scream film. There’s also the potential for other characters to come back, such as Stu or Sidney.

There could be a Scream spin-off coming soon

However, Scream 7 isn’t all what could be coming from the Scream franchise. Something else could be happening, which involves Stab.

For those who don’t know, Stab is an in-universe film franchise that follows the “real” killings in the Scream movies. Scream 3 actually took place primarily on the Stab film set.

And while these films have been more used to simply crack jokes or make meta commentary, Scream 6’s directors have always thought about doing something more:

“We do always joke about a spin-off of the Stab series, that would be really fun for us. We would be, just call and we’ll do it, it’d be so fun,” explained Bettinelli-Olpin.

This series would likely play more into comedy than scares, but either way, it could be a ton of slasher fun.

Scream 6 is now playing in cinemas. Check out the rest of our coverage of the movie here.