Will there be a Lyle Lyle Crocodile 2? Shawn Mendes’ singing crocodile is on Top Of The World – but will there be a sequel?

Lyle Lyle Crocodile hit cinemas in 2022. Based on the 1985 book of the same name, it follows a young boy (Winslow Fegley) who befriends Lyle (Mendes), a singing crocodile who lives in his New York City loft.

It received positive reviews from critics and grossed more than $100 million at the box office. It landed on Netflix this week and quickly found a spot on the streaming platform’s top 10 chart.

For fans who’ve just caught up with the movie, you may be wondering: is there going to be a Lyle Lyle Crocodile 2?

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Lyle Lyle Crocodile 2?

It seems unlikely that there’ll be a Lyle Lyle Crocodile 2, given the movie’s box office performance and little chatter of a sequel.

While the movie received a 72% score on Rotten Tomatoes, its box office gross of $104.1 million against a $50 million budget doesn’t exactly pave the way for development on another chapter of Lyle’s story.

The original Lyle Lyle Crocodile story was a sequel to Bernard Waber’s The House on East 88th Street, published in 1962, which kicked off the series of books.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon haven’t spoken about their feelings on a sequel, but they’ve got other projects in the pipeline: Distant, a new movie with Anthony Ramos; and Hit-Monkey Season 2, the pair’s Marvel show on Hulu.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with The Guardian, Brett Gelman – who plays Alistair Grumps, the family’s neighbor who hates Lyle – joked about how he was the “hero” of the movie, and came up with an idea for a sequel.

“It’s really a tragedy. I’m publicly humiliated, and they let this ridiculous creature just live in an apartment. I mean, at least get him a house. Get him a nice house in Woodstock or something. He deserves more space. This crocodile is victimized,” he said.

“I think that if Mr Grumps and Lyle got together they would really find a lot in common. They would help each other out and maybe that’s the sequel. I think we’re on to something here.”

Article continues after ad

Lyle Lyle Crocodile is available to stream on Netflix now.