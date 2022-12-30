Will there be a Jack Ryan Season 4 on Amazon Prime?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will there be a Jack Ryan Season 4? The third season of John Krasinski’s action series recently hit Amazon Prime, but can fans expect a fourth chapter?

Krasinski, best known for playing Jim in The Office and other small bit-parts in rom-coms, entered a new stage of his career in Jack Ryan, playing the titular, former US Marine-turned-analyst.

The character was created by Tom Clancy, and he’s appeared on screens big and small for decades, from Alec Baldwin in The Hunt For Red October to Harrison Ford in Patriot Games.

Jack Ryan has been a major success for Amazon Prime since its premiere in 2018, and with the third season releasing on the streaming platform this month, fans may be wondering: will there be a Season 4?

Is there going to be a Jack Ryan Season 4?

Yes, Jack Ryan Season 4 is coming to Amazon Prime – but there’s bad news: it’ll be the final season of the show.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Krasinski said: “We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back.

“So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again.”

Krasinski said it was “bittersweet” that it’s the final season, “but to get to do it with these guys was fantastic.”

“It being the last season of the show, I think it’s really a celebration of this team, it’s a celebration of trust, and how nothing’s gonna get done if we can’t rely on each other,” he continued.

“So it really was – probably the most ensemble of all the seasons is in Season 4, and how we all work together. That one I’m really looking forward to.”

It’s unlikely we’ll see Jack Ryan Season 4 before late 2023.

