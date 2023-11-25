The Hangover franchise was one of the biggest comedy movie series of the early 2010s, but will there be another sequel?

When we think of hit comedy movies, it’s hard not to mention The Hangover. With the first movie landing in 2009, it spawned a trilogy that lasted until 2013.

The franchise began with the following synopsis: “Two days before his wedding, Doug and three friends drive to Las Vegas for a wild and memorable stag party. In fact, when the three groomsmen wake up the next morning, they can’t remember a thing; nor can they find Doug. With little time to spare, the three hazy pals try to re-trace their steps and find Doug so they can get him back to Los Angeles in time to walk down the aisle.”

But while the movie series was big, will this trilogy ever turn into a four-film franchise instead?

Will there be a Hangover 4?

While there doesn’t seem to be any concrete plans for another Hangover sequel, one star seems up for it: Bradley Cooper. Cooper played elementary school teacher Phil Wenneck, alongside Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis.

On a recent interview episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour, Cooper stated his cautious enthusiasm, explaining, “Well, I would do Hangover 5. It would be Hangover 4 first, but yeah. I would do probably Hangover 4 in an instant, yeah, just because I love [the series’ director] Todd [Phillips], I love Zach, I love Ed so much. I probably would, yeah. I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that.”

To be honest, Cooper is right to assume Todd Phillips may never sit in that directors chair again, as he has since pivoted to more serious drama movies such as 2019’s Joker and the 2016 dramedy War Dogs.

Plus, with the main cast’s busy schedules – including the likes of Marvel movies and popular shows – getting the same team back together would likely be incredibly difficult. Ed Helms, who plays Dentist Stu Price in the movie, also stated in 2018 that the chances of any new Hangover were “between zero and zero,” with no word of changing his mind since then.

Furthermore, the critical and commercial success of the franchise dropped further and further the longer it went on. The first movie made $469.3 million off its $35 million budget, and garnered 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, but 2011’s Part II received a measly 34%, and 2013’s Part III did even worse with 20%.

So while Bradley Cooper seems interested, a fourth Hangover movie would have a lot of opposing factors to overcome if it hoped to be a successful possibility.

