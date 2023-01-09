Will there be a Ginny and Georgia Season 3? The hit Netflix drama recently hit the streaming platform with its second season – but is there going to be a third?

Ginny and Georgia first hit Netflix in February last year. While receiving mixed reviews, its first season got a Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 52 million households said to have watched it within the first 28 days of release.

That amounted to 381 million hours viewed globally, so Netflix quickly greenlit a second season. Since dropping on January 5, it’s topped the platform’s Top 10 chart.

So, with viewers binging Season 2, they may be wondering: will there be a Ginny and Georgia Season 3 on Netflix?

Will there be a Ginny and Georgia Season 3?

As of January 2023, Netflix hasn’t confirmed Ginny and Georgia Season 3 – however, the show’s creator has a vision for a third season, and amid its success, there’s a good chance it’ll be renewed.

Speaking to Deadline, Sarah Lampert – who works with showrunner Debra J. Fisher – said “if we were to get one”, Season 3 would look “really different.”

“You know what’s great? Netflix was really – I don’t want to say hands off – they were really trusting of us with the story this season,” she said.

“My favorite thing about the show is that it is always evolving and changing, and because we touch on so many different tones within the show, we really get to sink into whichever tone we want to at the moment. So there’s a lot of freedom there.”

“I love surprising people, so I hope that cliffhanger at the end of Episode 10 was a big surprise, that’s what we were going for.”

However, Lampert confirmed that for the moment, “there’s been no talks with Netflix about Season 3.”

“They’re very regimented about how they do things. So there’s very much a strategy in place where I think we’ll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we’re going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride,” she added.

That's everything we know about Ginny and Georgia Season 3.

