Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Will there be a Bocchi the Rock Season 2? The first season has been one of 2022’s most popular animes, but is there going to be a second season?

The first season of Bocchi the Rock has finally ended after airing 12 episodes, and it has been one of the biggest hits of this autumn/winter anime season.

The show tells the story of the introverted, yet attention-craving Gotou Hitori, who hopes the become a famous guitarist, and gets pulled into a band with some other girls.

Despite being a simple slice-of-life show, Bocchi the Rock has developed a devoted following. Fans have been loving the series so far, which begs the question: will there be a second season?

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Bocchi the Rock Season 2?

At this time of writing, Bocchi the Rock Season 2 has yet to be announced. However, it seems very likely that a second season will be happening.

The show was a massive hit with fans – Bocchi the Rock currently has a My Anime List rating of 9.02, and an 8.6 rating on IMDb – and animes generally don’t ignore the demand for more content from a show – but what will truly cement the show’s success is its Blu-ray sales, so we’ll have to wait and see for that.

Bocchi the Rock also released a commemorative visual after the Season 1 finale’s broadcast, which suggests that there’s more content to come.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but there’s a ton more manga content to adapt for the show, so it’s not like the series doesn’t have anywhere to go in terms of story. The first season of Bocchi the Rock covered up to Chapter 20 of the manga, leaving over 30 more chapters un-adapted, meaning there is plenty left for a second season – and the manga is still ongoing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The manga was reportedly quite tricky to adapt, as it was a 4-Koma style comic. But they rose to the challenge, and can easily do so again.

When would Bocchi the Rock Season 2 come out?

Generally new seasons of anime come out every year, so if Bocchi the Rock were to have a Season 2, it would likely come out in late 2023, or early 2024.

Article continues after ad

Although, the show’s studio, CloverWorks, is working hard to get content out quick and fast, including the Spy x Family Season 2 and the Dress Up Darling sequel, so this amount of content production could either speed up or delay Bocchi the Rock.

Ultimately, until the second season is announced, the release date could be anyone’s guess.

Bocchi the Rock! Season 1 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.