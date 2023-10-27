Season 7 of Billions just ended, so is that the last we’ll see of Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades – or will they be back for a Season 8?

Billions began its run on Showtime back in 2016. Set in the New York world of high-flying finance, the show pitted shady hedge fund manager Axelrod against United State’s Attorney Rhoades, who could be just as underhand in his efforts to bring the billionaire down.

Co-created by Brian Koppelman, David Levein, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the show featured grandstanding performances from Damian Lewis (as Bobby), and Paul Giamatti (as Chuck). There were also juicy parts for the likes of Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, Clancy Brown, Malin Akerman, Rick Hoffman, Asia Kate Dillon, David Strathairn, Piper Perabo, and doing a pretty amazing accent, John Malkovich.

Season 7 ended last night via a crackerjack episode, and you can read our thoughts on it here. But is that the end of the road for Axe and Chuck?

Will there be a Billions Season 8?

No, there will not be a Season 8 of Billions, with the series ending via Episode 12 of Season 7.

It was a satisfying finale, with sworn enemies Axelrod and Rhoades teaming up to bring down common foe Mike Prince. They succeed and shake hands with a new-found respect for each other. But after sparring for the best part of seven years, it feels like their story has now drawn to a close.

Speaking of the climax, Levien told The LA Times: “I would love to say that when we started the show that we knew where it was going to end, seven seasons and 84 episodes later. But we just didn’t have that kind of master plan.”

While Koppelman added: “We didn’t know the Mike Prince part in the beginning. But what we did know was that we wanted to keep our eyes open and our ears open, so that as the show went on, we would still understand the mores of how people in the stride of the show mythologized themselves.

“We have a new kind of billionaire, [one] who wants to present themselves as having concerns for the holistic nature of the world and the harm that money can do. That new rhetoric was quite different from Axe. There was a scene where Axe says, ‘Come on, guys like us are monsters.’ And Prince says, ‘Well, but I’m a cuddly monster.’ Anyone who tells you they’re cuddly monsters is not, right? Once we had that piece in there, we understood then the kind of ending we might be marching toward.”

Billions creator on potential spinoffs

There’s no word yet on whether there will be any Billions spinoffs. Mike Prince states that America is built on second acts, so that could form the backbone of a different show. While Taylor Mason is embarking on a new journey, one that could be the focus of a standalone series.

When asked what the future holds for the Billions universe, Koppelman tells the LA Times: “This kind of world and these kinds of characters — very capable people who think they have all the answers and who might overestimate that capability, gamblers who put it all on the line — they fascinate us. That’s the area that we’re drawn to, and I’m sure we’ll continue working in it in some way.”

