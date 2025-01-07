Will Smith’s Matrix mystery has been solved

Rumors of Will Smith starring in a new Matrix movie have proved unfounded, but the actor does have something related to the franchise in the works.

Will Smith has history with The Matrix. The star was offered the role of Neo in the original movie, but turned it down because he didn’t entirely understand the vision that filmmakers the Wachowskis had set forth.

Instead, he signed up for Wild Wild West, a sci-fi-comedy-western that was a remake of an old TV show, and predicted to be one of 1999’s biggest hits.

Article continues after ad

It didn’t work out that way, however, as Wild Wild West barely made back its budget, while The Matrix became a critical and commercial smash, and spawned both sequels and spinoffs, none of which featured Smith… until now.

Is Will Smith starring in the new Matrix movie?

No, Will Smith isn’t appearing in a new Matrix film, but he is working on something related to the series. The mystery kicked off with Smith posting a cryptic message on his social media, in the style and font of The Matrix movies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Will Smith/Instagram

The post reads: “In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo? Wake up Will… The Matrix has you…”

The Internet immediately jumped to the conclusion that Will Smith would be starring in a new Matrix movie. Which could be true, as The Matrix 5 is actually in the works, with Drew Goddard (The Martian, Cabin in the Woods) both writing and directing, and Lana Wachowski executive producing.

Article continues after ad

According to Deadline, however, the actor isn’t starring in a new Matrix movie. Instead, sources claim that “the whole tease is connected to a new music project that Smith has underway.”

Meaning Will Smith is working on a Matrix record, which would be his first album since ‘Lost and Found’ way back in 2005.

Article continues after ad

With the above message suggesting that Smith will play Neo in the project, this could be a new story in the Matrix universe. Or alternatively a concept album retelling the original tale with a musical spin, similar to what Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis did on their recent ‘Warriors’ record.

Article continues after ad

While we wait for more news on the project, here’s what Will Smith believes to be his best movie, plus details of his box office record that might never be beaten.