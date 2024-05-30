Will Smith still holds “insane” box office record that may never be beaten

Will Smith is one of the biggest box office draws of his generation, and he’s still got the box office record to prove it.

A Twitter/X user shared his breakdown of Smith’s career, highlighting just how many back-to-back hits the actor has had.

“Look at this, this ain’t happening ever again,” big_business_ said. “Only actor in the history of Hollywood to have 8 consecutive films make more than $100 million in the box office.”

The list consists of a staggering 17 films, each of which crossed the $100 million threshold. It’s an impressive record, though some lagging performers, such as The Legend of Bagger Vance and Focus, are missing from the list.

However, a stretch in the middle gives Smith the record, which you can clearly see on box office tracking site The Numbers. Starting with Men in Black 2, followed by Bad Boys 2, I Robot, Shark Tale, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happiness, I Am Legend, and Hancock, Smith’s movies all made over $100 million at the box office.

The streak was broken by the 2008 drama Seven Pounds, which grossed $70,000,000. Smith did follow it up with Men in Black 3, though, which racked up $654,000,000. Fans in the comments took the opportunity to share their love for Smith’s resume, too.

“I literally love all of these movies,” another fan said, with the original user saying, “That’s another thing all these films are great. Like it’s so crazy he had the movie industry in the palm of his hands.”

“Really feels like Will Smith and Tom Cruise are the last true Hollywood icons where you can sell a movie on the lead actor alone.” another fan added. Cruise actually comes close with a five-film stretch that includes Minority Report, The Last Samurai, Collateral, War of the Worlds, and Mission: Impossible 3 before being derailed by the 2007 drama Lions for Lambs.

Smith’s career was briefly derailed by the 2022 Oscars slap controversy, but it doesn’t seem to have slowed him down too much. He’ll next be seen in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise, and is slated to star in an I Am Legend sequel and a remake of Planes, Trains, & Automobiles.

