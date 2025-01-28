Will She-Hulk appear in Daredevil: Born Again? Here’s what the showrunner says

Should fans expect to see She-Hulk appear in Daredevil: Born Again? Showrunner Dario Scardapane had this to say on the matter.

While She-Hulk struggled to connect with audiences during the comic book hero’s Disney+ series live-action debut, the show’s highlight for many was the inclusion of Daredevil.

There was much excitement when Disney confirmed that Charlie Cox would return to reprise the role of Daredevil, who first gained popularity for portraying the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

After making a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox returned as Daredevil in She-Hulk, appearing in multiple episodes and even serving as a love interest for Jennifer Walters.

With the standalone Daredevil: Born Again series finally set to debut on March 4, 2025, many wonder if Walters will appear. So, should Marvel fans expect to see She-Hulk pop up in Born Again? Here’s what the Daredevil: Born Again showrunner has to say.

Article continues after ad

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner weighs in on She-Hulk cameo

Disney+ Daredevil last appeared in the TV series She-Hulk.

In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane explained how the new series will “ignore some stuff [from the larger universe] and instead focus be much more focused “both in terms of his dilemma, down to the suit and where we’re picking him up in his life.”

Article continues after ad

One such aspect of Daredevil’s connection to the larger MCU universe is his brief romance with Walters.

“You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into. His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things,” revealed Scardapane.

Slightly coy, the showrunner did not fully rule out the possibility that She-Hulk will appear in Born Again. However, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Jon Bernthal are also back as Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, and Frank Castle, respectively.

Article continues after ad

The show already appears to be stacked with supporting characters—so much so that it’s hard to imagine Walters also being thrown into the mix.

Article continues after ad

She-Hulk has not appeared in the MCU since her Disney+ series but the character is rumored to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and what’s more, a second season for her standalone show has not yet been ruled out.

Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ on March 4, 2024, with new episodes dropping weekly.