Will Qui-Gon Jinn appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale?

Liam Neeson may return as Qui-Gon Jinn in the series finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but how will the fallen Jedi Knight appear in the Disney+ show?

Star Wars fans have been reveling in the return of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the limited series prepares for its finale on June 22. Since the show began the appearance of Liam Neeson’s deceased Jedi Knight, Qui-Gon Jinn, has been teased along Kenobi’s adventure.

With rumors in the air that the finale will be feature-length, will Qui-Gon Jinn give our hero advice in his time of need?

Kenobi series finale could feature Qui-Gon Jinn and The Emperor

In Revenge of The Sith that Master Yoda promised Obi-Wan Kenobi that he’d teach him to “communicate” with Qui-Gon Jinn through the force.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is far more world-weary when we find him in the Disney+ show, but we learn that his reduced connection to the force has made it near impossible to speak with Qui-Gon Jinn.

However as the show has progressed, Obi-Wan Kenobi has seemingly restored his force abilities, making it possible to seek guidance as a climactic duel with Darth Vader looms.

The stakes are stupendously high for the series finale and Qui-Gon Jinn’s return through the force could provide the perfect guidance for Kenobi’s adventure.

It isn’t out the realms of possibility either, as Liam Neeson has already been confirmed to voice the character in Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi, an animated show coming to Disney’s streaming platform.

Alongside Qui-Gon Jinn, the series finale would be a timely place to include The Emperor, who was instrumental in Darth Vader’s rise to power. The Emperor’s appearance in The Rise of Skywalker was divisive, to say the least, but there may be hope yet to restore the faith of fans in the sinister villain.

Either way, we’re keen for Liam Neeson to get another live-action outing as the fan-favorite Jedi Knight.