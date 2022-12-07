Will James Cameron direct a Marvel or DC movie after Avatar?

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Although director James Cameron will likely be occupied with Avatar movies for the foreseeable future, the question of whether he could join the Marvel or DC universes remains tempting.

Though he has a short filmography for a director with such massive success at both the box office and at the awards shows, Cameron is one of the most iconic directors in history.

The legendary director has films like Titanic, Aliens, Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Avatar, and now the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water to his name.

It might seem silly to suggest that Cameron would ever lend his skill to become a part of the MCU or DCEU, but it’s actually not. Back in the late 1990s, Cameron was actually rumored to be interested in adapting the live-action Spider-Man, going so far as to write a screenplay, before the project was eventually helmed by Sam Raimi.

James Cameron opens up about possible Marvel or DC project

So, given Cameron had some interest in helming a superhero movie once before the rise of the cinematic universe it’s a fair question whether that interest might persist.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Cameron clarified that, although he did have an interest in making a Spider-Man movie earlier in his career, a return to the genre is not likely in the cards for him.

“I have no interest in directing a comic book film,” Cameron stated. “I had an interest in Spider-Man, but that was a unique thing. A personal love of Spider-Man. But, that ground has been very well-served by other people.”

Cameron’s newest movie, Avatar: Way of the Water, hits theaters soon.

For his part, Cameron doesn’t seem to have any issues with the massive superhero franchises right now, saying “I’m not going to diss the Marvel or the DC Universe.”

No doubt this was something of a nod to the response that other legendary filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese when they recently criticized superhero movies, specifically those in the MCU.

However, it does seem like that is truly Cameron’s feelings on the matter. And, even if he was interested in making a Marvel movie, the fact that he has at least five Avatar movies planned into 2028 means he’s preoccupied for the foreseeable future.