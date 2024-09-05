Will Ferrell’s Netflix documentary with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score looks hilarious & emotional

Will Ferrell fans looking for an emotionally charged documentary are in luck, as the comedian’s latest outing is already garnering a ton of critical acclaim.

Will & Harper only just got its first trailer from Netflix, but the upcoming documentary has already made waves. It previously premiered to a glowing reception at the Sundance Film Festival and now is set to make its Netflix debut.

The documentary follows Will Ferrell and his longtime friend and writer, Harper Steele, as they go on a road trip. However, it’s significant as it’s also Steele’s coming out tale.

Steele is a longtime writer with credits on classic kids fare like Doug and Welcome Freshman, as well as lesser-known projects like The Spoils of Babylon and A Deadly Adoption. Steele has also been a writer for Ferrell since she started on Saturday Night Live in 1995, where the two quickly became good friends.

During the global shutdown, Steele came out to Ferrell as a trans woman. The new documentary is about the two reconnecting after Steele’s transition and taking a road trip, during which Ferrell and Steele visited various friends from the industry to introduce her to the community.

So far, the film is receiving glowing praise. As of this writing, the Rotten Tomatoes score is sitting at a perfect 100% Tomatometer after 21 reviews.

Reviewers are praising Will & Harper for its heartfelt approach to the subject matter. The various reviews call it “emotional, funny, and charged with a sense of vulnerability” and “emotionally impactful.”

The documentary is the latest in a busy year for Ferrell, who also appeared on The Boys and provided voice work for Despicable Me 4.

Will & Harper premieres on Netflix on September 27.

