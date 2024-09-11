Will Ferrell reveals the one “unfunny” thing he refuses to do on screen

Ahead of the new Netflix documentary, Will & Harper, Will Ferrell has revealed the one thing he’ll no longer do on screen for laughs.

Known for his intensely quotable comedy movies and memorable Saturday Night Live tenure, Will Ferrell is reevaluating what he finds funny.

Ferrell is soon to appear in the upcoming documentary Will & Harper, which comes to Netflix this month. Starring Ferrell and his long-time friend Harper Steele (former Head Writer at SNL), the new movie follows the pair as they take a road trip across America, rediscovering their friendship after Steele came out as transgender in 2021.

Now, Ferrell is saying he’ll no longer perform in drag for sketches or otherwise, telling The Interview podcast that he has regrets over certain skits he did in the past, such as the ‘Janet Reno’s Fantasies’ segments from Saturday Night Live Season 23.

“That’s something I wouldn’t choose to do now,” Ferrell said.

“This kind of bums me out,” Steele added. “I understand the laugh is a drag laugh. It’s, ‘Hey, look at this guy in a dress, and that’s funny.’ It’s absolutely not funny. It’s absolutely a way that we should be able to live in the world. However, with performers and actors, I do like a sense of play.”

The ‘Janet Reno’ sketches featured Ferrell in drag, playing the real-life Attorney General and performing such acts as laying in bed with stuffed animals and kissing a fake Bill Clinton.

Ferrell admitted that there were “a fair amount” of sketches from the comedy series “where you’d lament the choice.” He also joked: “I mean, in a way, the cast – you’re kind of given this assignment. So I’m going to blame the writers.”

Will & Harper will be released on Netflix on September 27, 2024.

Will & Harper will be released on Netflix on September 27, 2024.