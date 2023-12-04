Will Donna return for the Suits spinoff?

A new crips suit and briefcase are in order as a Suits spinoff is in the works – with Sarah Rafferty addressing her possible return as Donna.

After the end of the writer’s strike, NBCUniversal announced a Suits spinoff – except it’s not necessarily a spinoff or reboot. In 2019, Pearson was a real spinoff focusing on the character Jessica Pearson. But the series currently in the works will instead take place within the Suits universe.

This means a brand new cast, characters, and location. With these details, Suits fans are curious to know if Aaron Korchs’s new series will include cameos or the original cast in some capacity.

The cast of the series have shown their great interest in returning for a Suits Season 10 and have fond memories of their time on set. Suits actor Sarah Rafferty breaks her silence on if she will return for the spinoff.

Wil Sarah Rafferty return to the Suits universe?

While promoting her new Netflix movie, Sarah Rafferty says she’s open to letting Donna return for the Suits spinoff.

In an interview with The Wrap, Rafferty said, “Donna lives in my heart always. I’m always open to let her out to play.”

But there has been no concrete news on the official cast list for the spinoff, the type of characters, or who from the main cast could and will return. Rafferty stayed on as Donna Paulson up until Season 9 of Suits. Her character was the Chief Operating Officer of Specter Litt Wheeler Williams and the wife of Harvey Specter.

The Suits spinoff will reportedly take place in Los Angeles. According to Variety, it will take place within the same timeframe as the original series. Universal International Studios and UCP Beatrice Springborn promises fans, it will “have the same energy and good-looking people that the original did.”

Suits has gained incredible re-launching success thanks to its new home on Netflix. It broke streaming records for weeks – even months. For now, the Suits spinoff has no official streaming home. Fans can look forward to more news as the cast is set to reunite in 2024.

Suits is streaming on Netflix and Peacock now.