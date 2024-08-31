Will Agatha All Along feature Salem’s Seven? Villain group explained

Thanks to a new teaser trailer for Agatha All Along, some viewers believe the show will feature one of Marvel’s most infamous villain groups.

WandaVision‘s spinoff miniseries Agatha All Along will follow the titular witch as she tries to regain the powers Wanda Maximoff took from her.

However, while she’ll have to deal with various bumps along the witches’ road, a new teaser for the upcoming Marvel show may have revealed that a bigger threat will be coming for Agatha and her coven.

Salem’s Seven is a group closely tied to Agatha’s story, but who are they and will they play a roll in the show going forward? Here’s everything we know.

Salem’s Seven origins explained

The group know as Salem’s Seven are Agatha Harkness’ grandchildren by her son.

The fierce warlock known as Nicholas Scratch is the only child of Agatha. The pair used to live in the reclusive town of New Salem, Colorado before his mother decided abandon her role as the most powerful being in their community in order to try to live a normal life.

This normal life included becoming the nanny to Franklin Richards, son of Reed and Sue Richards of the Fantastic Four.

Nicholas then took over New Salem and bore seven children who were then forever known as Salem’s Seven.

While the group appeared to be normal looking humans, they each possessed an unique supernatural ability which included turning into humanoid creates with animal features.

Poisoned by their father’s hatred of his mother and the Fantastic Four, Salem’s Seven attempted to kidnap both Agatha and Franklin in order to get revenge for Nicholas.

Thankfully, the Fantastic Four were able to thwart their plan and Salem’s Seven, along with New Salem, turned on Nicholas.

The group also acted as the main antagonists for Wanda and her husband, Vision, when they traveled to New Salem, but the opposing forces eventually became allies.

In the 2014 comic New Warriors, the team can be seen acting as the protectors of New Salem, which is now seen as a haven for all people “born of magic.”

Will Salem’s Seven be in Agatha All Along?

A teaser for Agatha All Along showed snippets of Salem’s Seven interacting with the coven.

At 0:38 in the trailer, a group of what looks like seven people in long dark robes appears to the teen character who is traveling with Agatha on the witches’ road.

And, just two seconds later, a person who looks a bit like an insect can be seen shooting what looks like bees or hornets from their mouth, which resembles the powers of Salem’s Seven member Thornn.

While nothing in the promotional material has confirmed that Salem’s Seven or Nicholas Scratch will be featured in Agatha All Along, it wouldn’t be too much of a shock to see any of them as the show is acting as a solo journey of self discovery for everyone’s favorite witch and this group is part of her family, for better or worse.

Agatha All Along premiers on September 18 through Disney+.

