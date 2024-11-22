Wicked’s best scene accidentally copied Spider-Man

Wicked Part 1 is about to hit cinemas like an EF5 Tornado and get film fans around tapping their toes like an over-caffeinated drama kid.

Don’t believe me? Well, just check out the absolutely fantabulous review of our own Good Witch of East London, Jasmine Valentine, an avowed musical hater. In her 4-star Wicked review, Jas admitted that the film’s so delightful she couldn’t help but fall under Elphaba’s spell.

So what does this mean? Can we expect Hollywood to make a wild pivot to theater adaptations? Is this the genre that’s finally going to kill off the superhero movie plague that’s got so many people in a tiz about the future of Hollywood?

The answer is no. Sorry. In fact, I think Wicked owes a small debt of gratitude to the genre that’s singlehandedly keeping the spandex business alive. As a matter of fact, I spotted at least one accidental reference (or at least I think it’s accidental) to the greatest superhero of all during the film. I’m talking, of course, about the spectacular Spider-Man.

Defying Gravity

Universal Pictures

Have I gone crazy? Well, allow me to explain. During Wicked’s climactic end, Elphaba and Galinda (I mean Glinda) escape the Wizard and flee to the top of his castle. With nowhere else to go and the guards closing in, Elphaba enchants a broomstick and takes to the skies.

Or she attempts to, at least (magic isn’t always easy). Sadly, Elphaba doesn’t quite manage to defy gravity and starts hurtling towards the ground. As she falls, she hears voices from her past calling her out on her weakness, ugliness, and other horrendible comments.

Just as she’s about to hit the ground, though, she finds her inner strength and triumphantly flies up into the air, finally defying gravity and putting the Wizard in his place.

It’s a genuinely rejoicifying moment and guaranteed to give even the most cynical of moviegoers chills (Warning: this is not a guarantee).

Be greater…

Yet, it’s not the first time I’ve seen it. No, I’m not blessed with foresight. I just like Spider-Man, and this entire sequence – a hero falling and being haunted by the past before rising up – was used in the first trailer for the PS4 Spider-Man game.

Check out the trailer below…

I was hardly the only person to note the similarities, and I asked others who’d seen the film if they had seen what I did, and they were all in agreement. Wicked’s best moment is an unintentional homage to a Spider-Man advert.

Listen, it works for Spidey, and it works for Elphaba. Plus, it’s not like we see the Wicked Witch battle Electro or the Vulture (this isn’t Fortnite). Still, it did put a smile on my face to hear so many people whooping and hollering during Elphaba’s big moment while knowing they definitely wouldn’t have cheered the Spider-Man commercial.

I wonder if Chu knows about the trailer and how he’d react to this comparison. Probably not well, I imagine, although it’s hardly the only scene Wicked borrowed from a superhero series.

First Class

When Elphaba is being trained to use her powers, her teacher asks her to move a coin with her mind. It was pointed out to me by a friend and leading Magneto expert, Clarisse Loughrey, that this exact scene happens in the X–Men movie, First Class, specifically when the villainous Shaw tries to get a young Erik Lehnsherr to move a coin without touching it.

Both scenes play out exactly the same way. In both, our heroes fail the simple task, but then, in a fit of rage, both do something far more spectacular – although thankfully, Wicked doesn’t have the Nazis execute Elphaba’s mum to get that result.

But, what’s the point of this piece? Am I really suggesting that Wicked owes its success to superhero games and films? Of course not; that would be wicked of me! What I’m saying is it’s interesting that the language and grammar of pop culture are so clearly influenced by superheroes these days.

So, those desperate to see the back of these costumed characters may not realize quite how ingrained the tropes and tricks of this genre are. And if you still don’t believe me… well, what do you think those cameos were about?

