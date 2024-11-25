Wicked is hiding the reason behind Elphaba’s green skin

The logistics of how Elphaba became green have been heavily hinted at. But the reason why she did is rooted in Wicked‘s wider story – and we haven’t seen the fallout yet.

Surprise! The Wicked Witch of the West isn’t actually wicked at all. Armed with a love for animals, funky glasses, and a belter of a voice, Elphaba is our new favorite hero in the live-action adaptation.

Of course, there is an elephant in the room. Unlike anyone else in all of Oz, Elphaba is as green as the Emerald City itself. If you were paying attention to the new movie‘s first scenes, you’ll know why.

If you were on a scheduled pee break, we’re on hand to catch you up. There’s also a bigger mystery at play… who is responsible for Elphaba’s green skin? Warning: spoilers ahead!

Why is Elphaba’s skin green in Wicked?

Elphaba was born green because her mom Melena drank green elixir the night of her conception. As we learn, this wasn’t because of her husband, Governor Frexspar Thropp.

If you watched the stage show and wanted Elphaba’s childhood to be fleshed out, the Wicked movie has you covered.

While Glinda tells the people of Munckinland her history with Elphaba after her death, she begins by recalling her early years. While Governor Thropp was out on official business, wife Melena welcomed a dashing gentleman caller that same evening – though his identity isn’t revealed.

It’s implied the two had an affair that led to Elphaba’s conception, with our mystery man plying Melena with a green elixir. Of course, this was the physical reason why nine months later, a little green baby popped out.

However, Melena died after giving birth to her second daughter Nessarose. We later learn this was because the Governor was so worried Nessa would also turn out green, Melena was made to eat milkflower during her pregnancy, which ultimately led to her death.

The Governor couldn’t bear to look at her (with a hatred that remained into her adult years) while Nessarose grew more distant as the pair got older. It’s this tension that sparks the events of Wicked, including explaining why Elphaba has magical powers.

The green elixir bottle is seen frequently in Wicked, as Elphaba keeps it under her pillow as the only memory she has of her mom.

The Governor of Munchkinland isn’t Elphaba’s dad

We don’t learn this until Part 2, but the real reason why Elphaba is green is because the elixir came from the Wizard of Oz himself – a.k.a Melena’s mystery man.

Yes, the Wizard is actually Elphaba’s biological dad! If you’ve seen the musical you’ll know this is coming, but the reveal comes in the second act… meaning Wicked Part 2 for film fans.

Let’s rewind for a second. This all comes after the infamous “I’m melting” death that we see in both Wicked and The Wizard of Oz. We know Part 2 will start with Elphaba’s rebranding as the Wicked Witch of the West, with all of Oz turning against her.

The city’s guard are the first in line to catch her, led by none other than Fiyero, who’s only taken the job on to try and find her again. When Elphaba returns to Oz to try and free the flying monkeys, she’s captured, but Fiyero allows her to flee – in turn endangering him.

As a result, Fiyero is turned into the Scarecrow after another Grimmerie spell goes wrong in Elphaba’s hands. She’s safe at her hideout, but when Glinda finds her, Elphaba convinces her not to clear her name, and the two emotionally part ways for good (pun intended).

(I’m leaving out a big sub-plot involving Boq and Nessa here, but alongside being another spoiler, it’s actually irrelevant to the Wizard’s reveal.)

Here enters Dorothy, who “melts” Elphaba in the same way we see in the 1939 movie. All that’s left behind is the pointy hat and the green elixir bottle.

When Glinda confronts the Wizard with these items, he recognizes the bottle as his own. Ta-da! Everybody finds out the Wizard was the man Melena had an affair with. He’s quickly thrown into emotional turmoil (he’s effectively killed his own daughter, after all), while Madame Morrible realizes that’s why she was so powerful.

It’s worth noting the Wizard had absolutely no idea he had a child – let alone that Elphaba was his – prior to this scene. Glinda banishes the Wizard from Oz as a result.

Wicked’s musical and book are different

Unsurprisingly, the musical and book stories differ here. Dorothy is the one who confronts the Wizard with the bottle, though it’s not explicitly implied that’s what made Elphaba green.

The function of the elixir is the same, as is the fact it was used to drug Melena. The Wizard remains her biological father too – only this time he leaves Oz of his own omission, trying to outrun a political coup that threatens to kill him.

The way Elphaba dies changes drastically too. In our musical, the “melting” is actually a ruse, faking her own death to be with Fiyero. But in both the Wicked novel and The Wizard of Oz, it’s the real thing.

Dorothy originally finds Elphaba to apologize for killing her sister. Nessa has become The Wicked Witch of the East, which is who Dorothy’s house lands on top of.

Although she’s been tasked with killing Elphaba, Dorothy just wants to make amends. This enrages Elphaba, who doesn’t see why she has to give forgiveness to a city that’s wronged her. In the heat of the moment, Elphaba accidentally sets herself on fire.

Dorothy tries to put it out with water… and you know what happens next.

Wicked Part 1 is out now. Check out its ending explained, age rating, and runtime.

