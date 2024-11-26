Wicked singing controversy explained: Musical sparks debate as cinemas demand silence

Wicked has sparked an enormous debate online regarding whether it is appropriate or not to sing while watching the film in cinemas.

Wicked is on track to be among the biggest Broadway musical adaptations of all time. The film version of the beloved Wizard of Oz origins story musical has already shattered records at the box office, making it the fastest-growing in cinema history.

Led by Ariana Granda and Cynthia Erivo, Wicked tells the tale of Glinda and the Wicked Witch of the West and how, despite being on opposite sides in The Wizard of Oz, the two were once friends and had a strong bond.

While the film has been well-received by fans and critics alike, it has still managed to cause major controversy online. Moviegoers and cinemas are debating whether people should be allowed to sing along when sitting in a theatre.

Any musical lover knows just how hard it can be to refrain from singing along to the words of your favorite songs, and Wicked fans are having a particularly tough time holding back.

Across X (formerly Twitter), users have been posting their frustrations regarding others singing along to Wicked while in the cinema.

“To the insufferable singers ruining everyone’s Wicked experience from day one: You wouldn’t sing in the theatre, why are you singing in the cinema? Shut the F**K UP,” wrote one X user.

In particular, the final moment of the film, in which Erivo belts out Defying Gravity, one of the most famous songs from the musical, has resulted in numerous TikToks of people recording others singing while in the cinema.

AMC Cinemas bans singing during Wicked screenings

Singing along during Wicked screenings has become such a problem that popular cinema chain AMC has had to put up signs to try and stop from doing so during sessions.

As shared by Film Updates, the sign reads: “To our guests seeing Wicked, we ask that you allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience…Please refrain from singing during the show.”

Furthermore, AMC has gone so far as to remind people while they have already taken their seats in the theatre, with a quick message popping up before the film starts stating, “At AMC Theatres, silence is golden. No talking, no texting, no singing, no wailing, no flirting, and absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan spoke with Variety about the situation and reiterated the importance of avoiding “disruptive behavior” when watching Wicked.

Wicked stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo weigh in

Universal Pictures Wicked is already a huge hit with everyone.

During an interview with Stay Tuned NBC, Grande and Erivo were asked their thoughts on audiences singing along to Wicked in theaters.

“It’s tempting. We understand it. We understand it if you do and if you don’t, we respect the feelings,” began Grande.

“I say if you come the first time and you sing through, sing through…But come a second time and let us sing to you,” added Erivo.

Time will tell if moviegoers abide by these rules. Regardless, Wicked has sparked major discussions around cinema etiquette and whether or not it is appropriate to belt out alongside actors during big musical numbers in a film.

The first chapter is in cinemas now and clearly causing a stir. Wicked Part Two will be released in theatres on November 21, 2025.