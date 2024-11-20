Wicked Part 2 release date, plot theories, cast & songs

‘Defying Gravity’ had its moment, but what’s next for Wicked Part 2 – and when is its release date?

If it’s felt like a lifetime waiting to watch Wicked Part 1, that’s because it has. The new movie was delayed numerous times in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but now it’s finally in theaters this November.

The marketing campaign has carried on for an age, too. We’ve seen poster controversy, fangirling in interviews, and a lot of crying… and that’s all before the new movie‘s even been released.

Now the adaptation of the show’s first act is finally here, what will Wicked Part 2 look like – and how long do we have to wait for it?

Wicked Part 2 will be released on November 21, 2025. Obviously, that’s still a year away, but it’s actually been moved forward by a week already.

As you’ll know, that’s almost a year to the day that Part 2 will drop, and it feels like an incredibly long wait.

While there hasn’t been a specific reason for a whole year between the two films (Thanksgiving is a competitive cinema slot), it’s likely the second half was affected by the troubles of the first.

If you weren’t aware, there’s been plenty of shifting about when it comes to release dates. The first movie was set for release on December 22, 2021, which then changed to December 2024. Obviously, that got pushed forward a month, but it’s still been moved twice.

Things appear to be on track, so let’s hope there isn’t another delay.

Has Part 2 already been filmed?

Yes! Both Part 1 and Part 2 of Wicked were filmed simultaneously.

Another big advantage for Part 2 is it’s already in the can – now, it’s all a question of fine-tuning.

Principal photography began in December 2022, halting in July 2023 in line with the strikes. It finally wrapped up in January 2024.

The entire movie was shot in England, between Sky Studios Elstree, Borehamwood and Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire.

Wicked Part 2 cast

All of our main cast will be returning for Part 2, so expect more from Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

The full cast list looks like:

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp

Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar

Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman

Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp

Peter Dinklage as the voice of Doctor Dillamond

Bowen Yang as Pfannee

Bronwyn James as ShenShen

It goes without saying that Chu is still behind the camera, so no changes there.

What will happen in Wicked Part 2?

Part 2 is expected to pick up at the beginning of the musical’s second act, which sees Elphaba rebranded in Oz as “The Wicked Witch of the West.” We’ll see more about her relationship with Fiyero, alongside the introduction of Dorothy.

We don’t want to spoil too much, but as Part 1 is a near-perfect adaptation of the stage show, here’s roughly what we can expect.

Obviously, we’re going to delve deeper into Elphaba’s war against corruption in Oz, and there’s going to be serious consequences. It’s this that officially brands her as the Wicked Witch of the West – remember we’ve already seen Madame Morrible effectively spreading hate against her.

We’re also going to see more about the Wicked Witch of the East, but that’s enough without giving too much away – if you can’t wait a year, get tickets to the musical.

What songs will be in Part 2?

In Act 2 of the stage musical, ‘Thank Goodness,’ ‘The Wicked Witch of the East,’ and ‘As Long As You’re Mine’ lead the score.

Here are all the songs we can expect to see next time around:

‘Thank Goodness’ ‘The Wicked Witch Of The East’ ‘Wonderful’ ‘I’m Not That Girl (reprise)’ ‘As Long As You’re Mine’ ‘No Good Deed’ ‘March Of The Witch Hunters’ ‘For Good’ ‘Finale’

However, as this will no doubt be another three-hour-long epic, we’re likely to see some brand-new songs added here. We just don’t know what they are yet!

While we wait for Part 2, Wicked Part 1 is out worldwide on November 22. In the meantime, catch up with more about its runtime and age rating.

You can also find more on upcoming Disney releases, new movies streaming this month, and the best movies of the year so far.