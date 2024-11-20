Is Wicked suitable for kids? Age rating & parents guide

We’re ready to head back to Oz, but will the trip be family-friendly? Here’s whether you can take your kids to see Wicked, including its age rating.

It’s no secret that The Wizard of Oz is a film beloved by generations since its release in 1939. However, the story of Oz has got much darker since.

Alongside hideous retellings like Oz: The Great and Powerful (Mila Kunis’ makeup is terrifying enough alone), the new movie version of Wicked recalls how The Wicked Witch of the West might not have been so wicked after all.

If Margaret Hamilton’s version wasn’t enough to scare you, will Wicked be suitable for kids? Here’s everything you need to know about the live-action adaptation‘s age rating.

Wicked age rating?

The Wicked movie is officially rated PG for “some scary action, thematic material, and brief suggestive material.”

Let’s face it, this guidance isn’t too surprising considering the storyline. We were never going to see sex, gore, and drugs in the kingdom of Oz, but even the original story is slightly terrifying.

Think flying monkeys, the wizard’s massive robotic face, and a few rounds of, “Ding dong, the witch is dead.” If anything, it’s the elements of The Wizard of Oz that could be seen as scary – and what Wicked adds to it is actually much more palatable.

This is because Wicked is exploring the good in Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), as well as the hidden friendship between her and good witch Glinda (Ariana Grande). We follow them through their time at Shiz University, finally bonding over their differences when Elphaba helps Glinda be taught by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

However, there is one caveat to the whole Wicked-is-actually-quite-wholesome take. One subplot that runs through the entire film follows the animals of Oz losing their rights. We mainly see this through Doctor Dillamond (Peter Dinklage), a goat history professor who teaches our main cast.

He’s quickly taunted with graffiti reading, “Animals should be seen and not heard” during his first lesson, and is later arrested by police when it’s ruled only humans are allowed to teach. Dillamond’s replacement brings in a small lion cub to be used as a test subject – but don’t panic, it’s not real.

Is it suitable for kids?

For the most part, yes. If your child has seen the stage show and loved it, you’re going to have no problems here.

The film remains completely faithful to the original story, only embellishing what we already know rather than adding any new details. So if you and your children are okay with the plot, you’ll be in for a wicked time.

As per the original stage show’s guidance, “Wicked is suitable for a general audience. As a guide to parents and guardians, it is recommended for ages 7+.”

For context, the Wizard of Oz has a G rating, meaning general audiences. Essentially, even the flying monkeys are deemed suitable for any age.

If you’re familiar with both stories, it might be worth pointing out that more of the “upsetting” scenes will be in Part 2. This largely involves the introduction of Dorothy and what we see in the 1939 movie (think a house dropping on a witch, the infamous “I’m melting” death).

For those still unsure, a general rule of thumb is to keep children under the age of five away from the Wizarding world completely.

Wicked Part 1 is out worldwide on November 22.