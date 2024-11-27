Wicked’s Fiyero star spoiled huge Part 2 storyline with obvious Easter egg

If we only had a brain to work out all of Wicked’s Easter eggs! Thankfully, Jonathan Bailey has made Fiyero’s Part 2 storyline painfully obvious in one scene… if you spotted it.

Thanks to its lengthy runtime, we’re only seeing half the story in Wicked Part 1 – but that’s just as well. Fans of the stage show will know we’re essentially watching two different musicals across both acts.

But there’s more. The new movie is obviously linked to the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, meaning the amount of lore and sneaky references feels endless.

While some draw the eye (we saw Dorothy on the yellow brick road at the very beginning, for example), others are well hidden in plain sight… just like Fiyero’s Part 2 storyline.

Fiyero’s Scarecrow storyline has been foreshadowed

When Prince Fiyero is introduced at Shiz through the jaw-dropping musical number ‘Dancing Through Life,’ he hits a pose resembling the Scarecrow. Coincidence? Most likely not.

Of course, Fiyero becomes the Scarecrow in Part 2, which is released next year. After Elphaba becomes The Wicked Witch of the West in the eyes of Oz, Fiyero leads the guard to try and find her – though only does for his own love.

She’s eventually captured when she tries to return to Oz to free the flying monkeys, but Fiyero lets her go. This in turn leads to his capture, with Elphaba casting a Grimmerie spell to guarantee his protection.

Except that’s not actually what happens. As further proof that the book’s magic is somehow cursed, Elphaba turns him into a Scarecrow to keep him hidden. The fact he doesn’t have a brain means he can’t give her whereabouts away either, which is helpful.

“Such a subtle, brilliant, Wicked Easter egg. Jon Chu, you are a genius on so many levels,” one fan posted, with another responding “I thought I was the only one who clocked this.”

A third added, “Holy crap…why did I not even realize this?!” while a fourth confirmed, “And she [Glinda] told him to get stuffed!”

Of course, this isn’t the only Easter egg in Wicked – and there are some serious hints if you know where to look (*cough* Nessa *cough*).

