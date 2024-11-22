Wicked fans are all saying the same thing as Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral

Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked press tour has found another viral moment, and it’s left everyone online feeling a bit confused.

If you’ve seen a billboard, the side of a bus, or a TV advert recently, you’ll likely have seen Wicked being plugged like it’s going out of fashion. Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have had their fair share of viral moments too – and now a new one has been added to the pile.

In an interview with Out.com before the release of the new movie, the pair were asked if they knew fans were “taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that.”

The interviewer explained that “the lyrics have been resonating with people” and the pair are clearly humbled.

However, it’s not the heartwarming side of this that’s gone viral. From Grande holding just one of Erivo’s fingers to the reveal this all came from “a couple of posts,” fans have been left baffled by what any of it means.

“A couple posts of people holding space for the lyrics and feeling power in that? What does that even mean,” one fan replied, with a second agreeing: “At ~20 seconds, Ariana starts doing this very odd finger grip tapping. What in the world is going on with these two? Folie á deux?”

A third wrote: “LMAOOOO THEY ARE SO DRAMATIC SHE BARELY SAID ANYTHING.”

“I’m completely mesmerized by this clip… it’s almost like they are speaking a language I don’t understand. I can’t catch the sense of it for a single moment. I’m not understanding the words or the feelings or the energy at all. It’s amazing,” a fourth summed up.

A fifth also wrote: “I can’t tell what my favorite part of this video is: the solemnity in announcing people have been “holding space” for the lyrics of a 20-year-old song, Cynthia acting like she personally wrote it, Ariana holding onto Cynthia’s index finger, or the reveal of ‘a couple of posts.'”

As fans have pointed out, ‘Defying Gravity’ first came out in 2003, performed on Broadway by Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel (you’ll hear them on the original soundtrack).

However, it’s been re-recorded by Erivo and Grande for both the movie and its accompanying new soundtrack.

Instagram/Tony Morrison

The context given in the short clip doesn’t quite tell the full story of what the interviewer was asking. Erivo and Grande were actually being asked how they felt about the song appealing to LGBTQ+ viewers in a new way following the US election results.

This originally came from GMA producer Tony Morrison, who posted on Instagram: “It’s been hard to find the words to say this week, but #Elphaba really said it best. For those who have reached out to and for support, thank you and I love you. We are in this together.”

The viral moment comes a few weeks after Erivo and Grande’s interview with a former Avenue Q star, which gained some serious numbers.

“‘I can’t say this too loudly but I love Avenue Q so much’ while promoting Wicked. The most likable thing about her to me will forever be that she truly is SUCH a theater kid,” one fan pointed out.

Wicked Part 1 is out now. Check out its ending explained, age rating, and when to pee during the movie.