Wicked claps back at sing-along screenings controversy

Following the controversy surrounding audiences singing at screenings of Wicked, distributor Universal has responded by organizing special sing-along presentations on Christmas Day.

The Wicked movie has been little short of a phenomenon, grossing nearly $500 million worldwide, and becoming the most successful Broadway adaptation in movie history.

But during that lucrative run, fans have been divided about how audiences should behave during screenings, with some demanding quiet so they can watch the film in peace, and others wanting to defy gravity by singing along to their favorite show-tunes.

Article continues after ad

Star Cynthia Erivo – who plays Elphaba in the movie – even chimed in, telling NBC, “I’m OK with it. We spent this long singing it ourselves, it’s time for everyone else to join in. It’s wonderful.”

Universal plans Wicked sing-along screenings for Christmas Day

Now Universal is having its say, by organizing a series of dedicated sing-along screenings in America and select international markets on December 25, 2025.

The special presentations will be preceded by a recorded introduction from Erivo and her co-star Ariana Grande. While lyrics will then appear onscreen during each song.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The overwhelming response to Wicked has been remarkable,” says Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. “These sing-along screenings offer fans a unique opportunity to become part of the story they’ve embraced so enthusiastically. There’s something extraordinarily special about experiencing this beloved musical together as a community, and we’re thrilled to create that opportunity this holiday season.”

Full details – as well as information on how to buy tickets for the more than 1,000 screenings – is available now at from the Wicked movie website.

Article continues after ad

Universal Pictures

For more on the movie, you can read Dexerto’s 4-star Wicked review, where we wrote: “You can be dazzled by the spectacle of a banger-after-banger musical all you want, but the through-message of discrimination and self-serving allyship could not be delivered in a more timely manner.

“It’s a way for the people who say they don’t want to be challenged by art to see the world for what it really is, recognizing traits from real life in these overblown caricatures.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While you can head here for info on when to pee during Wicked, details of the movie’s one major problem, and what we know about Wicked: Part 2 so far.