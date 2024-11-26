The truth behind Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande’s rumored Wicked salaries  

According to multiple reports, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were paid millions of dollars to star in Wicked, and one actress allegedly earned substantially more – but there’s something you should know.

Going by its first weekend in theaters, Wicked’s box office is poised to be enormous. It secured the biggest opening for a musical adaptation in US history, and with Thanksgiving audiences piling into cinemas over the coming days, don’t expect its ticket sales to slow down anytime soon.

While it’d be a stretch to call it a gamble (it’s based on one of the most successful stage productions of all time) it was still a major investment by Universal Pictures, reported to have spent $350 million on the first film and Wicked: Part 2.

This includes the paydays of its co-leads, Erivo (Elphaba) and Grande (Glinda), whose salaries were apparently rather different… according to some tenuous reports.

How much were Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo paid for Wicked?

While it’s been reported that Ariana Grande was paid $15 million and Cynthia Erivo was paid $1 million, this hasn’t been confirmed by Universal Pictures, the stars themselves, or any reputable source.

This claim was shared in a TikTok posted by Brandon Benitez, which has been viewed over 820,000 times.

In the video, he alleges that Marissa Bode earned $250,000, Ethan Slater made $350,000, Jonathan Bailey was paid $450,000, and Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh made $2 million each.

Then comes the really shocking part that’s riled fans up: while Erivo – who arguably plays the bigger lead – was allegedly paid $1 million, Grande received a massive $15 million payday.

By the looks of it, nobody actually knows how much they were paid. StyleCaster wrote an article about Erivo’s net worth (which was shared on Yahoo Entertainment) and cited Showbiz Galore’s breakdown of the Wicked cast’s salary published in February this year, which simply lists salaries without any sources to back them up.

Understandably, the rumored disparity between the two actresses’ salaries has split viewers across social media; many believe Erivo should be paid the same as Grande, while others have argued that Grande’s fanbase and guaranteed box office appeal warrant more money.

However, right now, it’s much ado about nothing, but we’ll update this space if we get any confirmation of the cast’s salaries.

