Wicked 2 will include new Glinda song, confirms Ariana Grande

Hype for 2024’s biggest musical is still going strong, and those awaiting Wicked 2 (aka For Good) have even more to look forward to, as Ariana Grande has confirmed a new original song for Glinda.

The first installment of Wicked undoubtedly contains some of the musical’s most famous numbers, including ‘Defying Gravity’ and ‘Popular’. And thanks to an already famous soundtrack, the new movie jumped to the top of the box office at the end of 2024.

However, that’s not to say the second half doesn’t also contain some major musical moments. ‘No Good Deed’ and ‘For Good’ are both coming up in the sequel (due to be released in November this year), but there are also some new numbers on the way.

In fact, one of them belongs to Glinda, and has been teased as being integral to her character’s journey in the second half.

Glinda’s new song in Wicked: For Good is a “pivotal moment”

Ariana Grande has confirmed that a new Glinda number, written by composer Stephen Schwartz, will be included in Part 2.

“It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey,” Grande told Variety. “It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage.

“But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Grande also expressed her hope of the new number potentially making it into the live-action stage production. “Wouldn’t that be lovely?” she asked.

But Grande’s Glinda isn’t the only character getting a new song in Wicked: For Good. In December, Cynthia Erivo also confirmed Elphaba would be getting an original composition, which she had co-written.

“I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me,” she said. “When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is.”

Wicked: For Good will be released on November 21, 2025.

