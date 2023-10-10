A new report on hit TV show Yellowstone claims that the violent storylines give ranchers “a bad name.”

Yellowstone creator Tyler Sheridan has compared his show to The Godfather. And the show does feature corruption, violence, and murder, with bodies regularly being dropped at the “train station” (really into a canyon).

Portraying the dark side of ranching has turned the series into a monster hit. One that’s sadly coming to an end when Season 5 finally concludes.

But not everyone is impressed with the portrayal of fictional rancher family The Duttons in Yellowstone.

Why Yellowstone corruption and violence gives ranchers “a bad name”

In a wide-ranging article titled ‘The Duttons are fake, but the Yellowstone tourism boom is very real,’ The Washington Post spoke to people who work on or around ranches in the Montana area. And while some love the show, and are happy that it’s bringing tourists to town, others are less keen.

Mark Greeno of Bozeman, who stayed at Nine Quarter Circle Ranch for years, says that it isn’t an accurate portrayal of the life, stating “the show has given our ranchers a bad name.”

Hillary Folkvord – who was raised in Three Forks in Montana – runs a cafe and motel with her sister, and believes the positives outweigh the negatives when it comes to Yellowstone.

“My friends from back East watch it religiously,” says Folkvord. “And they tell me: It looks so magical and majestic — it’s just wide open spaces. I think that’s what people are craving right now. Montana gives you that.

“They’re not showing the hard days when it’s below zero and the calves are frozen. But I think the show has been good for us. It shows how beautiful Montana is. And we hope to preserve that as stewards. That’s really important to us.”

Whatever Yellowstone is doing appears to be working. A joint report between the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana says Yellowstone tourists spent $730 million in Montana in 2021. With two million visitors stating the show inspired their decision to visit.

