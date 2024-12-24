Why Wes Bentley avoided taking souvenirs from the Yellowstone set

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley intentionally avoided taking home memorabilia from his time playing Jamie Dutton on the flagship Taylor Sheridan show, and the reason is sure to make sense to series fans.



Now that the sun has set on Taylor Sheridan’s flagship series, many cast members have taken home souvenirs from their time on set. It’s always been a fairly common practice, especially when someone exits a major role in a show as popular as Yellowstone.

As it turns out, series star Wes Bentley intentionally avoided taking anything from his time on Yellowstone. That fact may surprise series fans, but his reasoning wouldn’t.

Article continues after ad

Wes Bentley doesn’t want Jamie Dutton’s energy in his life

In an interview with Taste of Country, Wes Bentley said that he’s a proud practitioner of the time-honored tradition, admitting “I would on most shows take something.” Despite Jamie Dutton being a major role in the actor’s career, Yellowstone is an exception for a very good reason.

Article continues after ad

Paramount

“I don’t with Jamie because I feel like it would carry some bad vibes with it back into my own life,” Bentley explains. “I am actively keeping Jamie stuff away from me!”

Article continues after ad

Any Yellowstone fan could understand why, given the character’s controversial history and fateful end in the series.

In another interview for the junket, Luke Grimes admitted to memorializing his time playing Kayce Dutton with a couple of iconic props. “I asked Johnetta Boone, our amazing costume designer, if I could have Kayce’s jacket and hat,” Grimes recalls. “She was kind enough to let me have those… two very iconic pieces of wardrobe that will probably be more important to me than any other pieces of wardrobe I’ll ever have.”

Article continues after ad

Jamie’s fate was a pivotal part of the Yellowstone finale, though fans had strong opinions about it, and we’ve dug into a key plot hole in the famed Yellowstone moment.