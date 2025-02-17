Saturday Night Live just celebrated its 50th anniversary, with stars turning up by the truckload – but everyone wants to know why iconic cast member Dan Aykroyd wasn’t at SNL 50.

Aykroyd was originally hired as a writer on the comedy TV show, but quickly became a cast member before the first season even aired in 1975. Since then, he’s maintained legend status as one of the original “Not Ready For Prime Time Players.”

He became known for his flawless impressions of celebrities and politicians, as well as his stint as a co-anchor on the Weekend Update segment, as well as the success of his on-screen musical duo The Blues Brothers with John Belushi.

So when all the stars turned out for SNL’s 50th celebration, including cast members old and new, many fans were disappointed to see that Aykroyd was nowhere to be found.

Dan Aykroyd’s SNL absence was announced beforehand

It was actually announced that Dan Aykroyd wouldn’t be appearing prior to the SNL 50 production, with a close source saying he “could not come,” but no reasons were given.

According to the report by LateNighter, there wasn’t any clarification on why Aykroyd would be skipping out on what would have been a major reunion with some of his ex-co-stars.

However, Aykroyd hasn’t remained quiet about the huge landmark in SNL’s history. In fact, he unleashed a series of enthusiastic posts on X about the upcoming celebration but hasn’t yet explained why he himself wasn’t in attendance.

In one post on February 3, he anticipated it would be “one of the greatest nights in television and indeed American culture,” adding, “The cameos and guest appearances from 50 years of SNL will have us agog.”

On February 5, he called it “an unparalleled comedy extravaganza to come,” and posted a few days later that “the show has become an essential reflection of the times we live in.”

Finally, on February 14, he wrote: “Cracking a Head with pride at having been a co-founder of SNL along with everyone we were together with in those four years, five decades ago.

NBC Dan Aykroyd was one of the first SNL cast members

“This telecast is as historical as the next moon landing. Comedy stars of our age all gathered under the aegis of America’s greatest living impresario, my boss Lorne Michaels. People it’s friggin’ Holy!!”

His absence was made all the more noticeable in the build-up when Jimmy Fallon opened the SNL 50 Homecoming Concert with a tribute to the Blues Brothers.

Aykroyd wasn’t the only noticeable cast member missing from the collection. Bill Hader, who starred as a cast member from 2005-2013, also gave a “polite decline.”

