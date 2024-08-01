Why was Thor crying in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Why was Thor crying over Deadpool’s body during Deadpool & Wolverine? Here are some of the leading theories.

Deadpool & Wolverine is quickly shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of 2024. The new MCU film has already shattered records for the highest-grossing weekend for an R-rated film of all time.

As the only Marvel film to release in 2024, much has been made of the cameos and Easter eggs throughout the new flick. One of the most talked-about moments from Deadpool and Wolverine is when the merc with a mouth is taken to the TVA, the Time Variance Authority, which was first introduced in Loki Season 1.

During a scene at the TVA, Deadpool shouts, “Is that me? Is that Thor? IS HE CRYING?” when he sees footage of Thor lying emotionally over a severely injured version of himself.

Paradox, a member of the TVA and antagonist of the film, quickly turns the screen off before telling Wilson, “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves” before admitting that the moment “happens in the distant future.”

As such, Marvel fans have begun heavily speculating when and where this scene takes place, and while we likely won’t know the answer for some time, there are plenty of potential theories.

Could this be a tease for Avengers: Secret Wars?

Disney Will Deadpool return for Avengers: Secret Wars?

One of the most popular theories online is that this moment between Thor and Deadpool could be from a future team-up film, with Avengers: Secret Wars as the top pick.

In a Reddit thread dedicated to the Deadpool & Wolverine scene, one user wrote that they believe “Deadpool dies in Secret Wars.”

However, Deadpool meeting his fate and cementing himself as an Avenger seems poetic, given that the beginning of Deadpool & Wolverine shows him getting rejected by Happy Hogan from the superhero group.

“He wanted to have meaning and be beloved by the Avengers,” added another.

The scene is just a joke

The other major theory is that the scene is just a joke. After all, we’ve already seen comic retelling of scenes in the MCU thanks to Thor: Ragnokor and Thor: Love and Thunder, so this would not be the first time the MCU has done something of this nature.

However, Ryan Reynolds may have just debunked this theory, uploading a new post on X and revealing, “I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it.”

The Deadpool and Thor in the clip are Variants

Deadpool & Wolverine reinforced the MCU narrative that each character has multiple variants across the MultiVeruse.

As such, the Deadpool and Thor in this scene could simply be alternate versions of characters that might never appear again.

Another Reddit user claimed, “We all know that it’s always changed from how it happened. We don’t even know if that will happen to this Deadpool variant.”

These are the leading theories as to why Thor was crying in Deadpool and Wolverine. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any new information about the talked-about moment is revealed.