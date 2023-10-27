Why was there no Kitchen Nightmares episode this week?

Kitchen Nightmares is taking a brief hiatus from airing new episodes. Here’s why the most recent episode has been postponed.

Brand new episodes of Kitchen Nightmares usually premiere on Fox every Monday. Then, they’re added to Hulu for streaming the following day.

This week, things were a little different! Kitchen Nightmares didn’t air on television during its original time slot. Fans of the show were likely a bit disappointed at the fact that the new episode wasn’t available to watch!

Episode 5 is set to cover the ins and outs of a restaurant called The Juicy Box in New Jersey. Here’s why it didn’t actually air this week.

Here’s why The Juicy Box Kitchen Nightmares episode has been postponed

According to a representative from Fox entertainment, the latest episode has been pushed back for a while. According to the Fox rep, “The episode was slated to air [10/23] but due to sports, we had to move the air date to 11/6.”

This means viewers won’t be able to catch up on what’s going on with The Juicy Box on October 30, 2023, either.

The Haitian-American food restaurant is recognized for its healthy menu and vivacious nightlife activities. This episode will undoubtedly do well among viewers when it does finally air on Fox.

Which Kitchen Nightmares episodes are available for streaming now?

The first four episodes of Kitchen Nightmares Season 8 are available for streaming on Hulu. These episodes cover a handful of restaurants that were in dire need of help from Gordon.

He intervened at a restaurant called Bel Aire in Astoria, New York, Bask 46 in Woodland Park, New Jersey, and In the Drink in Wayne, New Jersey.

Da Mimmo in Dumont, New Jersey is another restaurant that welcomed Gordon Ramsay in for some help and guidance.

In all of these episodes, Gordon speaks his mind truthfully and candidly. The same can be expected for the upcoming Juicy Box episode and every other episode to come in the future.