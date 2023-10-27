Why was Melissa eliminated on Hell’s Kitchen?

Melissa Irons has been eliminated from Hell’s Kitchen. Here’s why the up-and-coming chef got kicked off by Gordon Ramsay.

Chefs who aren’t keeping up are always going to end up getting eliminated on Hell’s Kitchen. Truth be told, Gordon Ramsay simply doesn’t have the patience to deal with people who aren’t up to standard.

Since he’s dedicated to finding a head chef to take over the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant location at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip, this competition isn’t something he takes lightly.

Article continues after ad

For Season 22, Episode 5, he decided to send home one person in particular who was letting him down in a big way. Here’s why Melissa Irons was given the boot.

Article continues after ad

Melissa Irons was eliminated on Episode 5

Melissa Irons (on the right) before her elimination.

Melissa started out as part of the Red Team in Season 22. At the start of this episode, she was working alongside Atoye, Carmen, Donya, Leigh, Raneisha, Sammi, and Sandra to impress Gordon.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to accomplish what she set out to do this time around. As the Blue and Red Teams faced off against each other during Episode 5’s challenge, the Blue Team came out on top.

Article continues after ad

The Blue Team has been showing up and showing out for several challenges in a row now. In fact, this is their third time crushing the Red Team.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This time, they won with more than six minutes to spare. After the Red Team realized they officially lost, Melissa’s attitude started rubbing the rest of her teammates the wrong way.

Article continues after ad

Instead of taking the loss in stride, she left her teammates with a bad taste in their mouths. She continued proving she didn’t care about being a team player later on in the night after revealing that she didn’t want to suffer based on the lack of talent from others.

Article continues after ad

Gordon Ramsay expresses frustration on Hell’s Kitchen.

The problem with her perspective is that this reality TV show requires true team effort until the final few episodes roll around.

The Red Team nominated both Melissa and Sandra for elimination, and Gordon chose to send Melissa home.

His final word on why she was eliminated? “Melissa’s drive completely disappeared, so I made her disappear from this competition.” Pretty cut and dry, if you ask us.