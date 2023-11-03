Why Tony Hawk’s Space Jam sequel was cancelled

The late 90s was all about pop culture classics like Michael Jordan’s Space Jam and the era of skateboarding extraordinaire Tony Hawk. But some may not have realized Tony Hawk developed a Space Jam sequel that never happened.

Space Jam is a heartwarming memory for anyone who grew up in the ’90s or early 2000s. It combined the fame of basketball legend Michael Jordan with the well-loved Looney Tunes characters. Jordan starred as a fictional version of himself who goes into retirement after his father’s death and tries out baseball.

In outer space, the Looney Tunes characters are kidnapped by an amusement park proprietor who wants to use them as entertainment. The charming Bugs Bunny convinced him to let them defend themselves in a game of basketball. With heavily skilled foes, and having no real skill themselves, they take Jordan out of retirement to help them.

While basketball was a hot-ticket sport, so was skateboarding. Tony Hawk was going to star in a sequel to the movie that was cancelled by Warner Bros because of another movie.

A Brendan Fraser movie halted Tony Hawk’s Space Jam sequel

In an interview with Hot Ones, the skateboarding legend revealed the Space Jam sequel was ready to be shot, but then cancelled due to the poor response to Brendan Fraser’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

While munching on spicy wings in Hot Ones, Sean Evans asked Hawk if it was true that he was set to lead the Space Jam sequel, Skate Jam. He explained the movie would follow a similar format of the Looney Tunes characters needing help and going to Hawk. He says “It’s the one that got away.”

At the time, Hawk was going to Australia to film another movie and was asked to meet with the filmmakers at LAX. They showed him the official poster and all the movie details ready to be finalized. Hawk would return from Australia and begin filming.

“In the meanwhile, they released Back in Action. Which was a Looney Tunes film with Brendan Fraser, and apparently it didn’t do the numbers they had hoped. That was supposed to be their way to reintroduce Looney Tunes characters,” said Hawk. “By the time I got back from Australia, they weren’t even calling anymore. It was gone, it was just gone.”

Looney Tunes: Back in Action premiered in 2003 with Fraser in the lead role as stuntman Damian “D. J.” Drake, Jr. In a world where animated characters exist as everyday people, Daffy Duck is fired and hitched his wagon to DJ’s when he too loses his job and learns his father is a secret agent. They go on an adventure to find the Blue Monkey Diamond.

The movie’s budget was $80 million, but only made $68.5 million. It also received poor reviews from critics for its lack of comedy and Looney Tunes pizazz. With the numbers not being what Warner Bros. hoped for Hawk’s Space Jam sequel was cancelled.

