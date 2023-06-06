Why the Across the Spider-Verse post-credits scene was cut

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s villain Spot got some extra screen time in a sadly deleted post-credits scene.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man movie of all time, so to say that people are excited for the film’s sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, would be an understatement. And at long last, it’s finally here.

As we stated in our of the film, “

While we’ve already discussed the film’s shocking ending, there had been little to discuss regarding a post-credits scene, as Across the Spider-Verse actually didn’t have one.

This was pretty surprising, as it seems like almost every movie has a post-credits scene now. However, it has been revealed that there were plans for one, and it involved a certain villain. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Why was there no post-credits scene in Spider-Verse 2?

Across the Spider-Verse is one of those films you could keep watching forever, including the credits. And one of the highlights of the film, which we talk about in our review, is one of its villains, Spot. So it’s sad to hear that a post-credits scene involving Spot was cut from the movie.

According to the animated features’ creators, this was because nothing they tried, despite their plans, really fit the movie’s epic pace. “Hard to beat where we left off,” producer Phil Lord told IndieWire.

The lack of a villainous post-credits scene is also disappointing considering that the other antagonist of the film, Spider-Man 2099, was included in a hilarious post-credits scene in the first movie.

It seems like Spot’s post-credit scene would have been equally as funny, as it would involve the villain getting revenge on other villains.

See, Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), was a villain that grew in power – and intimidation factor – as the film went along. Starting off as a “Villain of the Week” with portals on his body that he couldn’t control, he eventually became an all-powerful dimension-warping nemesis for the film’s here, Miles Morales.

And the post-credits scene would have followed that trajectory, as it would have continued on from another deleted scene in the movie.

As explained by Lord and fellow producing partner Chris Miller, the first scene would have had Spot hanging out at a bar filled with Spider-Verse rouges, but being unable to get a drink because no one is noticing him: “He finally steals the drink for himself and he pours it down and it all leaks out of his holes,” Lord said. “He’s the dorkiest villain. A great line that Chris wrote, though: ‘Trying to fill a hole in his heart with more holes.’ Not a great method.”

Then, after becoming much more powerful by throwing himself in a super collider, in the proposed post-credits tag, Spot would return to the villain bar, beat up all the other villains who made fun of him, and sit proudly in a coveted booth.

“That was one of my favorite things, seeing this guy get picked on and then come back and, with just a whisper, demolishes every person that comes at him,” Alan Hawkins, returning head of character animation, added. “But you have to have both of those sequences for that to work.”

So basically, the two deleted scenes would have been like an episode of HISHE’s Villain Pub series:

