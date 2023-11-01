Why Nightmare Before Christmas director won’t make a sequel

The Nightmare Before Christmas director recently revealed why the iconic film will never get a follow up sequel.

One of the most iconic films for both the Halloween and Christmas seasons I undoubtedly Disney‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Taking place in the fictional world of Halloween Town, the movie follows pumpkin king Jack Skellington as he learns about the magic of Christmas and tries to recreate it in his spooky homeland.

The movie recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, so a lot of fans started questioning if the movie will ever receive a sequel, but the film’s director recently shut down any hope for one.

Nightmare Before Christmas director dashes sequel idea

The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick recently sat down with People Magazine to chat about the film for its 30th anniversary.

When asked if the movie will ever receive a modern sequel, Selick explained that he wouldn’t want to do because the original is a “perfect movie [that] came out of the perfect time, only to grow into something far bigger over the years.”

“I think Tim [Burton] in particular feels like, why mess with that?” Selick added, “He certainly doesn’t need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody’s come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don’t think there’s any idea that would convince him.”

However, Selick didn’t completely close the door for expanding the Nightmare universe as he’s more interested in exploring the backstory of Jack and Halloween Town.

As Selick stated, “It might be more interesting to do a prequel. There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloweentown.”

