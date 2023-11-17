Why major Scream death “disappointed” Neve Campbell

The fifth installment of the Scream franchise shifted gears and gave a new generation of characters the turmoil of being hunted by Ghostface. However, Neve Campbell admits one major death in Scream didn’t sit well with her.

Sidney Prescott has moved on with her life, married, and has kids after many years of being the target of a killer. But the fifth installment of Scream had her, Gale Weathers, and Dewey return to Woodboro as a new Ghostface killer arises.

Like all Scream movies, the main victim has to have some connection to the originals. The new Ghostface is after Sam Carpenter, her little sister, and her friends. Why? It’s later revealed Sam’s father was Billy Loomis and the killer is an aficionado of the Stab movies.

Fans got to see the beloved surviving three original Woodboro characters return to where it all started. But the death of one major Scream character disappointed Neve Campbell.

Dewy, Tara, Sam, and Richie fight Ghostface

In Scream, Dewey is back in action helping Sam, Tara, and the others escape the clutches of Ghostface. Neve Campbell reveals Dewey’s death was one she wasn’t too happy about.

At Monster-Mania Con 2023, a fan asked Campbell what she thought about Dewey’s death in Scream.

“I was so sad about Dewey’s death. I thought it was tragic and I don’t usually like to criticize the writing in these projects … I was really disappointed in their choice to get rid of David. He’s so- I mean- Dewey’s such a wonderful character and I think we were all in love with him and I think we all felt pretty sad about that. Which of course is the reason they do it cause it has more impact, but now I miss him. I want to see more of him,” she explained in the video posted on Twitter (X).

Since the last time fans saw Dewey, he and Gale had a falling out, and lost his job as the Sheriff due to his drinking problems. When the new Ghostface attacks occur, he warns Sydney and Gale. Wanting the cycle to finally end, Dewey decides to help Sam and her friends. After Wes and his mother are murdered, Dewey goes with Sam to the hospital to check on Tara.

Tara senses something is wrong and Ghostface soon appears. Sam escapes with the help of Sam and Richy as Dewey shoots his gun. In a twist and in Dewey fashion, he stays behind to take on Ghostface himself. Dewey aims his gun at a supposedly unconscious killer until his phone rings distracting him. Ghostface plunges his knife into Dewey’s stomach and back. The fan-favorite Scream franchise character dies.

As rumors of Scream 7 circulate online, fans are calling for the original legacy characters to return – including Never Campbell. Some rumors speculate Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving could also bring back Patrick Dempsey as Mark Kincaid.

