Lawyer explains why Vince McMahon’s accuser refused to appear in Netflix doc

Janel Grant, who’s accused Vince McMahon of sexual trafficking and assault, doesn’t appear in Netflix’s Mr McMahon documentary – and now we know why.

The six-part docu-series explores the rise and fall of the titular WWE chief, from his early days with Hulk Hogan (including Richard Belzer’s lawsuit) and the Attitude Era to the allegations that saw him resign from the company in 2022.

McMahon released a statement before its release on Netflix, describing it as “misleading” and accusing the producers of using “editing tricks with out-of-context footage and dated soundbites to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative.”

The series features interviews with the man himself, Stephanie McMahon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, John Cena, and other major wrestling figures. However, these were all conducted before the allegations surfaced, and Grant doesn’t appear at all.

Ann Callis, Grant’s attorney, released a statement about the documentary, saying it only “scratches the surface” of McMahon’s alleged behavior and explaining Grant’s absence.

“The Mr. McMahon docuseries makes it clear there is no difference between Vince McMahon’s on-air persona and his true self, they are one and the same,” she said.

“His ‘character’ – known for violent outbursts, sexual deviance, and manipulation – is the real Vince McMahon and exactly what Janel Grant experienced behind closed doors at WWE for years.

“While the docuseries put McMahon’s obsession with power and control on full display, it only scratches the surface of his criminal behavior and it fails to tell the full story of his abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking of Ms. Grant.

“She deserves the opportunity to tell her story, on her own time, and in her own way. We look forward to her day in court and to seeing McMahon at last held accountable for his actions.”

In Grant’s lawsuit, she alleged she was “the victim of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking at WWE… Ms. Grant is filing this lawsuit not just to address her own suffering, but also to act for those who are afraid to speak out.”

