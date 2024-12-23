Why Die Hard is a terrible Christmas movie

Die Hard is one of the greatest action movies of all time, but the film’s concluding message couldn’t be less cheery or festive, which is why it’s actually a bad Christmas movie.

Until John Wick – and John Wick’s dog – stole my heart a decade ago, Die Hard was my favorite action movie. It held the top spot ever since I first watched John McTiernan’s movie on VHS in 1989, over and over again. Then again every Christmas for about 30 years.

I even own a Hans Gruber Christmas jumper, because Die Hard is a Christmas movie, as screenwriter Steven E. de Souza confirmed to me back in 2017. “I have to say that when I was writing it I didn’t think that it was a Christmas movie,” said de Souza. “Christmas is why he is coming out to get together with the family. It sort of made sense. If it wasn’t Christmas, it would have been Easter.

“But when I went to the set for the first time, and saw all the Christmas decorations, that’s when it struck me that it was a Christmas movie, and that it was going to play every Christmas on TV.”

So case closed. But the movie also carries a message that’s pretty much anti-Christmas, which is why I believe Die Hard to be a terrible festive flick.

It’s a wonderful action movie

First, the positives. Die Hard is a movie about a New York cop defeating a gang of thieves masquerading as terrorists on Christmas Eve. That’s the plot. Which isn’t very jolly, but we’ll let that slide.

The movie works because it’s really about John McClane realizing that he still loves his estranged wife Holly, and then being willing to do anything, including risk his own life, to save hers.

Figuring out the importance of family is key to countless festive flicks, including Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life, so Die Hard is doing that right. Which is why it has become a perennial favorite.

But that’s not where the movie ends, unfortunately. As after John and Holly reunite, another story strand is resolved – that of Sgt. Al Powell.

Why the real villain of Die Hard is Al Powell

While McClane takes out terrorists inside the Nakatomi Plaza, Al Powell helps him on the ground. This gives Bruce Willis someone to play off, as otherwise Die Hard would be a largely silent movie. And the two cops quickly form a tight bond.

McClane is a perceptive policeman, however, and soon realizes that there’s something going on with his new friend, so asks why he works behind a desk rather than on the streets.

“I had an accident,” says Powell. “I shot a kid. He was 13-years-old. It was dark. I couldn’t see him. He had a ray gun that looked real enough.”

Yup, you heard it right; our secondary hero shot an innocent child, meaning Al can no longer bring himself to draw his gun again. Which is probably a good thing, because, you know, he shot a child.

But the script for Die Hard is perfect, meaning every set up gets paid off. So when henchman Karl returns from the dead (another Christmas trope) at the very end of the movie, it isn’t John who takes the villain down, but rather Al who shoots him multiple times.

Meaning Powell is back, and ready to kill again. Indeed, just seconds later, he shapes to shoot Argyle, until John guides the gun down and explains that’s his driver.

The damage is done however, and Al’s blood-lust has returned. Which is a terrific arc for his character, but a truly terrible way to conclude a Christmas movie.

