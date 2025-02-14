There’s a simple reason why Cobra Kai Season 7 will never happen

Cobra Kai is the Netflix hit that no one saw coming, though with Season 6 drawing to a close, here’s why Season 7 won’t happen.

The Karate Kid is the gift that keeps giving. The original 1984 movies spawned a pair of sequels, a soft reboot called The Next Karate Kid, and a remake starring Jackie Chan.

But Cobra Kai has been the big surprise, being a series that started on YouTube to little fanfare, before taking the world by storm when it dropped on Netflix.

The show just concluded, meaning you can now read our Series 6 Part 3 recap and ending explainer. As well as details of a lovely Rocky homage, and hilarious Back to the Future joke. While below is an explanation of why this is the last we’ll see of Cobra Kai.

Why there won’t be a Cobra Kai Season 7

There won’t be a Cobra Kai Season 7 because the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence – as well as they warring dojos – concluded at the end of Season 6.

Scores were settled, the Sekai Takai tournament was won, loose ends were tied up, and overarching villain John Kreese got the badass ending he deserved.

Speaking to Gizmodo back in 2024, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz revealed that the plan to stop with Season 6 was cooked up at the end of the previous season.

“Right after we finished making Season 5, we had a pow-wow with Sony and Netflix talking about what’s next,” Hurwitz revealed. “We knew we were coming in for a landing, but we felt like 10 episodes wasn’t enough to wind up all the stories the way we wanted to. And 20 episodes felt like too much. So we’re like, ‘This should be the final season. Is there a way to make it somewhere between 10 and 20?’ We all landed on 15.”

So Season 6 has extra episodes to properly conclude the story of Daniel and Johnny, as well as those of their students and enemies.

The potential future of the Miyagiverse

Sony Pictures

But while Cobra Kai is over, there might still be life in the Miyagiverse, with another co-creator – Josh Heald – telling Rolling Stone: “We leave certain fruit on the vine at the end of Cobra Kai intentionally, whether it’s for ourselves or for another generation to come along and reimagine a story 40 years down the line, or for any new branch to spinoff.

“We weren’t interested in completely burning down the world and saying, ‘That’s it. Lock it up and put it away.’ This is a vibrant, alive universe… There are endless possibilities for the future.”

A Miyagi prequel focussing on the karate master as a young man has been rumored, as well as a spinoff for Eli and Demetri. And if you can’t wait for either of those to come to fruition, Daniel LaRusso returns in Karate Kid: Legends this summer, which unites his storyline with the Jackie Chan iteration. Meaning that while this series might be done, in the Miyagiverse, Cobra Kai never dies.

All six seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix.




