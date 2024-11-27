Why are people “holding space” for Defying Gravity? Wicked meme explained

All over the internet, people are “holding space” for the Wicked song Defying Gravity. But what does this even mean and why has this meme gone so viral? Let’s break it down.

Wicked Part 1 has finally arrived in theatres. The highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved broadway musical won over fans and critics in its first few weeks at the box office.

While the film itself has garnered plenty of attention, the press tour has also been generating a fair deal of buzz, but perhaps not for the reasons they wanted.

Between stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande crying in almost every interview and Jeff Goldblum making everyone laugh constantly, the Wicked junket has been one for the ages.

Moviegoers have caused an uproar due to their desire to sing along to the film in theatres, and now, a brand new meme has been born from the film, with social media users, particularly on TikTok, going viral for making videos in which they “hold space” for Wicked and the lyrics of Defying Gravity.

But what is this meme, and how did it come about? Here is everything you need to know.

“Holding Space” for Defying Gravity meme origins

This new meme came about during an interview for the Wicked press tour. A clip of a reporter asking Erivo and Grande about fans “holding space” for Defying Gravity spawned a bizarre and hilarious moment.

Defying Gravity is one of the most popular songs from Wicked and serves as a transformative moment for Elphaba, also known as the Wicked Witch of the West.

During the EqualPride interview, journalist Tracey E. Gilchrist told Ervio, “People are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and holding space with that, and feeling power in that.”

Erivo replied and admitted that she didn’t “know that was happening,” and when Gilchrist then confirmed she had “seen it” online, the Elphaba actress was taken aback.

“That’s really powerful, that’s what I wanted,” added Erivo, who then became very emotional during the interview. Grande reached out to her to offer support and the two then shared a sweet moment in which they were clearly touched by the news.

However, the journalist then began to question herself in that moment, backpeddling from her initial comments.

“I’ve seen it on a couple of posts, I don’t know how widespread,” Gilchrist clarifies. “But you know, I am in queer media.”

Erivo then replies, “That’s really cool.”

Why has this interview gone so viral online?

Wicked fans have gone crazy over this moment online for multiple reasons. The main one is that no one understands what “holding space” for a song means, but others have also made memes about Grande grabbing onto Erivo’s long nail as a show of support.

This has spawned countless videos of people joking that they are “holding space” for Defying Gravity but pairing this phrase with random situations.

TikTok has been flooded with videos of people adding to this meme, with X (formerly Twitter) also another social media platform that has further fuelled the flames.

One X user jumped on the viral meme, writing “I’m holding space for the video about holding space for the Defying Gravity lyrics. I don’t understand what holding space means or why it’s so powerful but I’m holding space for the potential to understand the space I’m holding.”

Another also shared a post and wrote, “Get your f**king ass up and hold space for the lyrics of defying gravity. It’s like no one wants to hold space for the lyrics of defying gravity anymore.”

The meme has also been used as a way to be an excuse for not completing tasks or attending commitments. Basically, Wicked fans are “holding space” across all aspects of their lives.

Journalist reacts to her Wicked interview going viral

Variety sat down with Gilchrist and asked her what she thought about seeing herself and her interview with Erivo and Grande go viral online.

“I’m glad people are finding joy in it and laughing, and that it’s so viral,” the journalist began.

“It’s been really wild. Of course, there are cynics and haters out there but I’m really just trying to not pay too much attention to that. This was for us, for queer people who understand what I meant by holding space — or really, for anybody who feels marginalized and can relate. So it’s for us. It’s not for them. They can hate all they want.”

When she was then asked by the outlet what exactly she meant when talking about “holding space” for the lyrics of Defying Gravity, Gilchrist broke down how it refers to being “physically, emotionally and mentally present with someone or something.”

She then added, “For me, it means being in the moment, not being distracted, and feeling something on a cellular level. I think you can hold space with lyrics of a song – one you’ve heard hundreds of times – and it can suddenly take on new meaning when you’re a queer person.”

Wicked Part 1 is currently in theatres, with Part 2 set to drop on November 21, 2024.