Why Arcane Season 2 is taking so long to return to Netflix

Arcane Season 1 was a smash hit, so why is Season 2 taking so long to come out? A recent interview explains why.

After Arcane Season 1 became a smash hit and took over Netflix ⁠- with the finale leaving an even bigger impact ⁠- Riot did not wait long to confirm Arcane Season 2 is in the works. It would have been wrong not to, considering that the show became the first streaming series to win an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

However, it’s been a long while since the finale of Season 1 dropped, and with fans getting antsy about Season 2’s premiere, it still seems like we have a long time to wait, as the follow up will not be coming until next year at least.

But why is Season 2 taking so long? Well an interview has finally given some insight into why.

Arcane Season 2 is “not going to be this year”

In recent interview, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent gave an update on Season 2’s progress, stating how some episodes were nearing completion, but the season as a whole was far from ready. He also explained why that is:

“I just watched the third episode of Season 2 before my flight to China, so we’re making progress on it,” Laurent stated. “It is not ready yet, and there’s two reasons for that. One, you want the quality, you just don’t wanna rush, and so that takes time. So that’s the good reason.

“The bad reason is honestly like, we didn’t know if Season 1 was gonna be a success… If I had known we could have started Season 2 way earlier, but we didn’t know so we kind of waited a bit and so now we’re paying the price, so it’s unfortunately not going to be this year.”

Not much is known about Arcane’s sequel season, except that it is coming from Riot Games and Fortiche Productions, and the majority of the main cast is set to return.

Arcane Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.