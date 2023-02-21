Veb is a minor character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania who has taken the internet by storm. Here’s everything we know about this weird character.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gave Marvel fans a first look at the universe of the Quantum Realm, along with all the threats and creatures that we have yet to explore.

While Kang and M.O.D.O.K. stole the headlines, another creature in the Quantum Realm stood out for its incredibly unique form and hilarious lines. A completely new addition to Marvel, the character Veb is already a fan favorite.

Here is everything we know about this new character and how he fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WARNING: Spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below.

Who is Veb in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

As mentioned above, Veb is a brand new Marvel character created just for Ant-Man 3, so we don’t have a full picture of its backstory.

Veb is introduced as one of the Freedom Fighters opposing Kang’s domination of the Quantum Realm, along with Quaz and leader Jentorra. He is depicted as a walking pod of amorphous goo containing a head and two eyes.

What happens to Veb in Ant-Man 3?

Veb encourages Scott and Cassie to “drink the goo” when they first meet, allowing the pair to understand those residents of the Quantum Realm.

Veb is perplexed to see Scott and Cassie have “holes” in their bodies, something that it does not. itis eventually shot in the final battle of the movie, but does not die. Instead, it gleefully exclaims “I have holes” in celebration.

Those holes prove to be incredibly useful to the Freedom Fighters, as Veb uses them to suck up several of Kang’s henchmen in a move eerily reminiscent of Kirby.

YouTube: Marvel Studios Could Veb still be down in the Quantum Realm?

What is next for Veb in the MCU?

It’s unknown what happens to Veb after Kang is defeated and the Ant-Family leaves the Quantum Realm. Presumably, it is still alive down in the Quantum Realm, meaning that Veb could appear if the Ant-Family (or someone else) journeys down to the Quantum Realm.

Since Kang (or some variant of Kang) will appear in future Phase 5 and Phase 6 movies, perhaps we could see Veb return to battle his former oppressor once again.

Who plays Veb?

Veb is voiced by David Dastmalchian, who actually appeared in both of the previous Ant-Man films as one of the “Wombats” who are associates of Scott Lang. Although the crew does not appear in Ant-Man 3, Dastmalchian does an admirable job of lending his voice to Veb.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now, and you can check out more of our coverage below…

