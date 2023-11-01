For fans of the 2014 video game series Five Nights at Freddy’s, the recent movie adaptation is full of Easter eggs to be revealed – including a hidden post-credits voice.

With the official post-credits scene already revealing more about another supporting character, the surprises at the end of the movie didn’t stop there.

Stay faithful to the story of the original game, the movie’s synopsis reads “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

With Five Nights at Freddy’s making some serious moves at the global box office, has the post-credits revealed more than viewers think? A hidden voice suggests yes. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Who is the hidden voice in Five Nights at Freddy’s post-credits?

In the post-credits Five Nights at Freddy’s, an eerie voice can just about be made out, spelling out the phrase “come find me.”

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie ended with Steve Raglan – better known as renowned child killer William Afton – being the yellow rabbit, who was slowly left to die on the kitchen floor while Freddy Fazbear looked on.

But who is this mysterious, robotic voice in the post-credits? So far, fans have two key guesses for who this could be.

The answer that makes the most logical sense is for the voice to belong to a new character known as The Puppet or The Marionette. He’s the main antagonist in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and serves as the prize vendor at the newly refurbished restaurant. Players learn that The Puppet was haunted by William Afton’s first victim, Charlotte.

A further connection is made by how The Puppet is presented, with players having to wind up a music box to prevent the character from attacking them. This is similar to the musically methodical pattern that the voice has in the Five Nights at Freddy’s post-credits scene.

However, fans also have another guess for who the voice could be. According to a popular TikTok, some viewers think that the voice belongs to Garrett (Lucas Grant), the younger brother of protagonist Mike (Josh Hutcherson) who has disappeared. Over the course of Five Nights at Freddy’s, fans learned that Steve/William is the person responsible for killing Garrett, alongside the other missing children from Freddy Fazbear’s restaurant.

“What if it’s Garett saying ‘C-O-M-E–F-I-N-D–M-E,’ indicating a second movie (obviously since the end was such a cliff-hanger) and maybe Garrett being a puppet since he is also one of William’s victims,” one user wrote in response to the TikTok. “Maybe he’s trying to tell Mike to find him.”

Glitchtrap and Springtrip have also been mentioned as other possible guesses.

Will fans get an answer? Director Emma Tammi told Dexerto that she would love to see a sequel happen.

“I’m really hopeful that we’ll be able to make a sequel,” says Tammi. “And should we be able to, I think we would see our animatronics again. But I also think we would have some new friends to meet as well.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s is out now, while for more on the movie, check out the below articles.