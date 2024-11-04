Who is the arsonist in Fire Country?

Season 3 might be in full swing, but there’s still one previous storyline people can’t let go of. Gripping fans in Season 1, who is the serial arsonist in Fire Country?

Fire Country Season 3 is in the midst of taking CBS by storm, with main character Bode trying and failing to convince his team that he deserves to stay. For those who haven’t watched, the binge-worthy TV show follows a scheme for prison inmates that allows them to volunteer for a California fire crew.

Back in Season 1, there was a different kind of drama. A series of unexplained fires were set ablaze across the region, with police believing they stemmed from a serial arsonist working at Station 42. In other words, it was an environmental inside job.

However, they quickly identified the wrong guy as a suspect – here’s everything you need to know about the real arsonist in Fire Country.

Fire Country’s arsonist is a double bluff

After pinning the blame on another prime suspect, Fire Country’s arsonist is revealed to be Collin O’Reilly – except that’s not his real name. His true identity is Alex Shawcross.

CBS

Fans saw Collin join the squad in Season 1 Episode 2, where he immediately gets inquisitive about Bode’s background. He looks down on the fact that he’s a criminal – even though Gabriela quickly comes to his defense, almost accidentally injuring Bode on a call when he steps on a rock that loosens debris off a cliff.

Later on in the series, Collin has all but blended into the background. However, this changes when Investigator Erika Snow arrives at the station to try and find the mysterious serial arsonist.

It just so happens to be Collin’s day off from the firehouse, arriving at a nearby house fire while supposedly off-duty. During a phone call, fans find out that it was Collin who originally told the police about the past history of their current prime suspect (but more on that later).

As a result, Bode makes up a fire to try to get Collin to talk using the phony story. As he spouts more lies, Bode becomes convinced that Collin isn’t telling the truth.

Sure enough, he’s not only revealed to be the culprit but also that his real name is Alex Shawcross. He originally came from Arizona, joining the station – and moving to California – under an assumed name.

Jake was the prime suspect for the attacks

Before Alex’s truth was revealed, all eyes were on Jake Crawford thanks to similar instances happening in his childhood.

CBS

When Jake was younger, he started a fire when he was a child. This is leaked to the police by Collin, who set their sights on him as the prime suspect for the arson attacks.

This doubt is doubled down on when Sharon discovers Jake was in Drak Country at the time of the attack… or at the very least, was there just before. When she questions him about it, Jake is avoidant.

Of course, this is all proven to be false when Jake is proven innocent, and it leads him to be more open with Bode about his family life, particularly about his half-brother.

We still see Jake at Station 42 in Fire Country Season 3… and let’s just say he’s not happy with how things are working out with Bode.

What episode does Alex get caught?

Fire Country Season 1 Episode 17, titled ‘A Cry for Help,’ was when Alex finally got caught for his crimes.

The episode’s official synopsis reads “An internal investigator suspects Jake of being the serial arsonist setting recent fires, so Bode and the crew take it upon themselves to investigate.”

You can catch up with Fire Country Season 1 and see the fallout for yourself on either Paramount+ or Netflix. You’ll want to stick with the former streaming service for Season 2 though, as it hasn’t joined Netflix yet.

Fire Country Season 3 is currently airing on CBS weekly. Find out more about when Fire Country Season 2 is on Netflix, alongside more TV shows streaming this month. You can also check out the best TV shows of the year so far.