Episode 1 of The Acolyte confirmed an explosive twist that has been rumored since last year, but who is Osha, and how is she different from Mae?

It could be said that The Acolyte marks the Dawn of the Jedi in an entirely new way, becoming the earliest live-action Star Wars entry in its existing timeline.

Unlike other Star Wars movies and TV shows, The Acolyte takes a whodunnit approach, following a Jedi Master as he tries to solve the murders of his peers.

With two episodes down, the mystery is only set to get more sinister, but who is Osha in The Acolyte? Warning — spoilers ahead.

Article continues after ad

Who is Osha in Episode 1 of The Acolyte?

Osha is a former Jedi and Padawan of Jedi Master Sol, who dropped out of the Order to work as a ship mechanic.

When fans meet her, she’s working as a mechanic on a ship defying Republic rules, which state that ships are only allowed to have Droids as mechanics. She’s friendly and has a good relationship with the people she works with, and is baffled when the Jedi Order boards the ship to accuse her of murdering a Jedi Master.

Article continues after ad

During her journey to Coruscant — which involves the prison transport ship crashing — it’s revealed that Osha hasn’t been back to her home planet since she was a little girl. While growing up there, her twin sister Mae started a fire that killed their entire family, including Mae herself.

Article continues after ad

Jedi Master Sol was stationed on the planet at the same time, watching Mae die alongside Osha. He decides to take Osha on as his Padawan, training her as a Jedi from that day on.

Osha carries a pit droid with her at all times and is well-versed in how to use various weapons and poisons — though it isn’t clear how she got her start as a mechanic.

The Acolyte’s big twist explained

During The Acolyte Episode 1, it’s revealed that Osha’s twin sister Mae is still alive after starting a fire on their home planet that supposedly killed their family. This results in Osha being blamed for Mae’s crimes against the Jedi Order.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lucasfilm/Disney

Osha has no idea that Mae is alive until the prisoner ship she’s being transported on crashes on Carlac, following an attempted escape from a group of other passengers. When she comes to, she finds a child-like version of her sister, who forces her to head outside.

From here, Osha’s reality is distorted, sending her through versions of her past. When Mae finally confronts her, she’s also regressed to her childhood state. Osha asks Mae both if she’s alive and if she was responsible for killing Jedi Master Indara — of which the answer is a resounding yes.

Article continues after ad

Before she knows it, Osha has reawoken inside the ship, with Sol, Jecki, and Yord all in hot pursuit. When the trio catches up to her, Osha explains what has happened with Sol inclined to agree. However, the Jedi Order isn’t as convinced, with Vernestra Rwoh questioning why there is no record of Mae existing.

Article continues after ad

Why is Osha no longer a Jedi?

It’s currently unknown why Osha left the Jedi Order, but The Acolyte indicates that it’s been six years since she left at the start of Episode 1.

Lucasfilm/Disney

We already know that Sol still has a soft spot for Osha, both seemingly knowing why she left and being confused about her reasons. He questions a tattoo she has picked up in the years that have passed, with Osha explaining that it happened one night with some of her former workmates.

Article continues after ad

What is clear is that Osha hasn’t forgotten her Jedi training, knowing how to use weapons that have been seen throughout multiple Star Wars movies. She also is familiar with poisons, having allegedly been taught to use one when she was little, which is the same potion Mae enlists to help her kill Jedi.

She also seems contented with her work as a mechanic, emotionally attached to her pit droid. Osha also has a similar affection for Sol and is quickly able to trust him. However, the Jedi Order doesn’t appear to have previously known Osha, with Vernestra implying that she hasn’t come across her name before.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Who plays Osha in The Acolyte?

Both Osha and Mae are played by Amandla Stenberg in The Acolyte.

Disney+

Though the twin reveal was supposed to be kept under wraps, Stenberg actually confirmed what was coming in press interviews leading up to The Acolyte’s release.

Speaking to The Electric Playground, Stenberg explained, “I play twins in the show. Their names are Osha and Mae and they kind of skew towards different sides of the force. Although that’s kind of up for debate and hopefully there’ll be one, once everybody gets to see the show. Mae is on a path for revenge — she’s on a warpath.

Article continues after ad

“Something that happened in their childhood separated these twins and now Mae is out for revenge. Osha, who is a mechanic, and who used to be a part of the Jedi Order but left as a padawan, is accused of the revenge that’s taking place and has to defend herself while also discovering that her twin sister is still alive.”

Article continues after ad

Rumors also suggest that Manny Jacinto — who plays Mae’s ally Qimir — will also play twins, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Fans might recognize actress Amandla Stenberg from roles in The Hate U Give, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and her voice from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Article continues after ad

Continue to jump into hyperspace with everything we know about the Andor Season 2 release date and Tales of the Jedi Season 2. You can also read our Star Wars The Acolyte explained guide for more specific details.

Find even more amazing new movies and TV shows streaming this month, or dive into all the new true crime documentaries around right now. If that’s not enough, find out what’s in store this year for K-dramas coming to Netflix.