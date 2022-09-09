Who is new Cobra Kai character Jessica Andrews? Karate Kid legacy character explained

A classic Karate Kid character makes an appearance in Season 5 of Cobra Kai. But who is Jessica Andrews? And how does she connect to Daniel LaRusso?

Cobra Kai concerns the ongoing war between karate enemies Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, and the battle between the kids in the respective dojos.

Along the way, legacy characters from the Karate Kid movies have appeared, including Daniel’s enemy from The Karate Kid, John Kreese. His nemesis in The Karate Kid Part II, Chozen. And the man who brought him serious pain in The Karate Kid Part III, Terry Silver.

We’ve already established that Mike Barnes – another Part III villain – makes an appearance in Season 5. But a former love interest from that film also cameos mid-way through the series.

Who is Jessica Andrews in The Karate Kid Part III?

In The Karate Kid Part III, Jessica Andrews nearly becomes Daniel LaRusso’s girlfriend, while she also finds herself embroiled in his drama with Terry Silver and Mike Barnes.

The movie sees Mr. Miyagi open a Bonsai Tree store, and Jessica – who has moved to LA from Ohio – works in the pottery shop across the road. Daniel has an immediate connection with Jessica when they meet, and asks her out on a date.

However, the course of love does not run smooth, as pretty much every time they get together, karate bad-boy Mike Barnes appears to cause trouble, fighting Daniel, punching Jessica, and even threatening to kill them during an abseiling date.

Their short-lived romance ends when Daniel breaks a guy’s nose in a club, after which they decide to be friends, and Jessica moves back to Ohio.

How does Jessica Andrews fit into Cobra Kai?

Jessica was upset by Daniel’s temper and use of violence in The Karate Kid Part III. And his wife Amanda feels the same way in Season 5 of Cobra Kai, so much so that she needs a break, so heads to her hometown in Ohio with the kids.

While there, she heads to a bar with her cousin, who just happens to be… Jessica! Turns out that when Amanda moved to Los Angeles, Amanda connected her with Daniel, and the rest is Cobra Kai history.

The pair have a heart-to-heart over drinks, and Jessica suggests that Amanda cut Daniel some slack regarding Terry Silver, explaining that he did a “real number” on her husband, and that Daniel has every right to hate the pony-tailed villain.

They also get in a bar-fight, during which Amanda’s daughter Samantha saves the day. But that’s all we see of Jessica, so she never shares any scenes with Daniel.

Who plays Jessica Andrews in Cobra Kai?

Robin Lively played Jessica Andrews in The Karate Kid: Part III, and she reprises the role in Season 5 of Cobra Kai.

Lively is best-known for playing the title character in 1989 teen comedy Teen Witch, during which she bore witness to a memorable – and now infamous – rap (see below).

Lively was a child star who appeared in the likes of Punky Brewster, Silver Spoons, and 21 Jump Street, before landing the recurring role of Lana Budding Milford in Twin Peaks.

Her most high-profile project since then is 2014 horror flick Ouija, while Lively has continued to do TV, popping up in shows like 30 Rock, Psych, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Lively most recently played Sara Bellum in TV pilot Powerpuff – a live-action sequel to The Powerpuff Girls – but the show is yet to be green-lit.

Cobra Kai Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix now.