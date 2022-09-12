Who is Jeff Kay? Cobra Kai dedication explained

The new series of Cobra Kai has been a hit with critics and audiences alike, but a dedication at the end of Episode 3 has had people asking who Jeff Kay is.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix on Friday, and we called it the best series of the Karate Kid spinoff yet. We weren’t the only fans either, as the series currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of writing – and according to the streamer’s own stats – it’s also the number one TV show on Netflix in the UK today. Meaning most Cobra Kai fans have now seen the dedication at the end of Episode 3, “Playing With Fire.”

Before the credits roll, the following words appear onscreen: “In Memoriam, Jeff Kay, 1965-2021.”

Who is Jeff Kay?

Jeff Kay was a successful production manager who then became both a prolific second unit director and assistant director.

Kay started out in film, working on the likes of Gettysburg, Funny Bones, Powder, and Courage Under Fire, then he moved into television.

Kay’s small-screen credits include Entourage, Numb3rs, Drop Dead Diva, Rizzoli and Isles, and the TV version of Training Day.

How did Jeff Kay die?

Jeff Kay’s most recent credit is working as first assistant director on two Cobra Kai episodes, “Extreme Measures”, and “Playing With Fire”.

According to his bio on IMDb, Kay died of a heart attack on October 17, 2021, during the fifth season shoot. The dedication is therefore how the Cobra Kai team decided to honor their friend and collaborator onscreen.